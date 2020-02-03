Tickets for July 11 show go on sale Friday; pre-sale tix on sale Tuesday

Welcome to the jungle, again.

Guns N' Roses has announced a July 11 concert at Comerica Park, the band's third visit to Detroit since its 2016 reunion.

Axl Rose, left, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, performs with guitarist Slash. (Photo: Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / / Getty Images)

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday at livenation.com and at http://tigers.com/GNR. Pre-sale tickets go on sale to Citi cardholders beginning at noon on Tuesday.

After a light 2019, big concerts are booming downtown. The GNR show is the fourth concert announced at the Tigers' ballpark this summer, and comes one night after Billy Joel plays the stadium on July 10.

Additionally, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy play Comerica Park on Aug. 19, followed one night later by the bill of Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

Meanwhile, Ford Field has dates lined up with Garth Brooks on Feb. 20, Kenny Chesney on Aug. 15 and Justin Bieber on Aug. 29.

The GNR date is part of a summer run of baseball stadiums that also includes stops at Toronto's Rogers Centre (July 13), Boston's Fenway Park (July 21) and Chicago's Wrigley Field (July 26). The reunited band will be the first rock outfit to play Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium on Aug. 8.

After a handful of warm-up dates, GNR kicked off its reunion tour at Ford Field in June 2016 and returned to Detroit to play Little Caesars Arena in Nov. 2017.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/03/guns-n-roses-comerica-park-july-concert/4642738002/