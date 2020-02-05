Seasons 52 in Troy will offer this red velvet cake layered with raspberry white chocolate mousse and raspberry purée on Feb. 12 as part of its Five Days of Valentines promotion. (Photo: Seasons 52)

Dining calendar

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspired by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby runs through Feb. 14. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

Hazel’s Crab Trap at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: This bright Birmingham destination will experience a seafood takeover for several weeks this winter. Expect a menu of stone crab, a Florida delicacy, plus conch fritters, grouper Reuben sandwiches, alligator bites, gumbo, vegan “crab” cakes and more. Hazel’s Crab Trap runs through Feb. 16. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Visit HRD.Kitchen to make reservations.

Grand Opening at Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar: A new sushi and craft beer bar will open this week inside the Meijer in Brighton. The 840-square-foot space will serve breakfast starting at 8 a.m. daily. A red carpet-style grand opening part is set for noon-1 p.m. Fri. with giveaways for the first 25 customers. Inside Meijer at 8650 Grand River in Brighton.

Hot Cheese Swiss Alps Dinner at Frame: The cheese course is every course when chef Erika Kubick, known as the “Cheese Slut,” joins forces with Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa for a four-course dinner featuring fondue, raclette, sesame-crusted saganaki and Japanese cheesecake. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. $60 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Eastern Market Brewery History Walking Tour: Take a stroll around the market and learn about pre- and post-prohibition breweries in this area. Tickets include guided tour, a pint of beer and a gift from Motor City Brew Tours. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sat. Also March 28, April 25, May 24, July 19, Sept. 20, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. $30. Start at Eastern Market Brewing Co., 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Celebrating Black History Month with chefs Max Hardy and Cedric Andrews at Frame: Longtime friends and collaborators, these two chefs will present a six-course meal that starts with corn pudding and ends with plantation cake, with fritters, salted cod, pig and grits and roasted, stuffed snapper in the middle. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tues. $70 plus tax and service fee. Beverage pairings available. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Enjoy a meal of Hungarian chicken paprikash plus all the fixings. Arrive early because the last event of this kind sold out in less than three hours. Non-members are welcome. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $15. 111 Gates, Detroit. (313) 554-3518.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22. $10 admission until Feb. 1, then $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Coast To Coast For Gleaners Dinner at Magnet: Local cyclist Tim Winterfield is riding his bike across the country to raise $20,000 for Gleaners Community Food Bank. To help kick-off his fundraising, area chefs Brad Greenhill, Dave Mancini, Doug Hewitt, John Vermiglio, Joe Giacomino and Jess Hicks, joined by Elie Boudt of Elie Wines, will present a multi-course dinner to help raise funds and awareness for Winterfield’s cause. 7 p.m. Feb. 24. $125. 4842 Grand River, Detroit. sevenrooms.com/experiences/magnetdetroit/raising-funds-and-having-fun-5319468331

An Alice-Inspired Cocktail Party at the Whiskey Parlor: Bartenders Raven Love and Andy Falk will mix up drinks that pay homage to everyone’s lost little girl, such as the Knave of Hearts, Cheshire Grin, Jabberwoky and more. The party also has a DIY cupcake bar courtesy of Cakes N’ Bakes. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25. 608 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. (313) 961-3043.

Taste Fest 2.0 at International Institute: Sample cuisine from a variety of chefs, caterers and local food entrepreneurs. Admission include three meal tickets; additional tickets can be purchased at the fest. 4-9 p.m. March 21. $10. 111 E. Kirby, Detroit. ettngood.com.

Ladies Sling the Booze at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special edition of Tammy’s Tastings cocktail course. Learn about mixology, history of women bartenders and taste samples. 7-9 p.m. March 26. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org/eat/ladiesslingthebooze.

Dining news

Delivery-only concept Wing Squad launches in Detroit: Following a trend of ghost restaurants that have no storefront or dining room, Wing Squad has launched in several U.S. cities including Detroit. Order via food delivery apps like GrubHub, Door Dash, Uber eats and Postmates. Check out the menu of flavored chicken wings, sides and desserts at wingsquad.com.

Uncle Peter’s Pasties adds cheese-infused crust pastie: Clarkston-based pasty maker Uncle Peter’s Pasties has unveiled a new flavor, the cheese-infused crust with beef filling. It can be found, along with several other varieties, at all three locations in Clarkston, Lake Orion and Shelby Township. Uncle Peter’s Pasties are also sold at stores across Michigan. Visit unclepeterspasties.com for more information.

Proving Grounds opens in Royal Oak: Family-friendly cafe Proving Grounds Coffee has opened in Royal Oak with brewed beverages, ice cream, smoothies, sandwiches and baked goods. Owned by James and Jodie Courtney, this is their second location. They have another Proving Grounds in Milford. The two-story, 6,000-square-foot location in Royal Oak has a walk-up window, plus live music, open mic and other entertainment. 417 S. Washington, Royal Oak. provinggroundscoffee.com.

Cellar313 launches Sunday brunch: Wine and cocktail bar Cellar313 in Grosse Pointe Park has launched a new Sunday brunch service. Get quiche Lorriane, croque monsieur, gluten-free and vegan pancakes and more 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. 15112 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Park. Make reservations by calling (313) 458-8544.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/05/dining-events-food-news-pop-dinners-specials-detroit-restaurants/41145569/