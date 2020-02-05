OUR PICKS

Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour

at Detroit Opera House,

Set against the backdrop of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. A musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base, the performance includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.” The North American tour is being produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 2 p.m. Sat., and 2, & 7:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $34. 1526 Broadway, Detroit, MI. michiganopera.org.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Starting at Saint Andrew’s Hall

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, hundreds of Metro Detroiters will brave the cold temperatures in their undies to help raise awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. It will also serve as a fundraiser for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF). The run is a big party aimed at helping to find a cure for the disorder which affects 1 in every 3,000 babies born. Sheila Cohoon is the race director. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Entry fee: $45. This is a 21 and older event. Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Downtown Detroit. Visit https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/detroit.

Buy Photo Participants hit the streets around the The Fillmore Detroit for Cupid's Undie Run, a fundraiser to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on Piano”

at the Fisher Theatre

Actor, singer, storyteller Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, brings his newest theater concert to town for one performance only. The performance is a combination of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, “Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018, and “Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018.” Tickets start at $55. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (800) 982-2787, or visit broadwayindetroit.com or ticketmaster.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $37. Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com.

FRIDAY

The Lumineers, Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $39. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. olympiaentertainment.com.

King Princess, Royal Oak Music Theatre, doors open at 7 p.m. Fri. $29.99-$59.50. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

SATURDAY

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” 8 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $30. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Verve Pipe, 8 p.m. Sat. tickets start at $44. Must be at least 18 years of age. Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Sphinx Competition Finals Concerts, noon Fri. (Junior Division Honors Concert) and 7:30 p.m. Sat. (Senior Division Finals Concert). Orchestra Hall at the Max, 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

SUNDAY

Josh Groban, 8:30 p.m. Tues., Wed (also, Feb. 14). Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside East, Windsor, Onatario, Canada. (800) 991-7777 or caesarswindsor.com.

LIVE MUSIC

SUNDAY

Roddy Ricch, 7 p.m. Sun. $141. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

TUESDAY

Shwayze, the Malibu native, also known as Aaron Smith, has been known simply as Shwayze since his music breakout in 2008, back when he released his debut album, “Buzzin’” with singer-producer Cisco Adler. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tues. $18 advance. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Sweet Water Warblers, featuring Michigan songstresses Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine, all multi-instrumentalists performing gospel, bluegrass, soul and pop. Doors open at 7 p.m. Wed. $20 advance. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Soul Asylum, 7 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $19. Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

THEATRE

SATURDAY

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starring two Wilde Award Winning actors, Patrick Loos as Johnny, and OBTC artistic director Krista Schafer Ewbank as Frankie. Recommended for mature audiences only due to strong language and sexual situations. No nudity will be shown. $25, $20 seniors, and $15 students. Tickets available online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. Performances: 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.; 2 p.m. Sun. (Also, Feb. 14,-16, 20-22). Open Book Theatre Company, 1621 West, Trenton. (734) 288-7753 or openbooktc.com.

FRIDAY

“Apple Season,” Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents this Michigan premiere by E. M. Lewis. See what happens when Lissie’s father dies and she returns to her family’s apple orchard after escaping from there with her brother Roger many years before. $22. Now through Feb. 23, 2020. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatreNOVA.org.

COMEDY

THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Drew Dunn, Jeff Horste and Ron Rigby. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri.; 6 p.m. Sat. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Ben Creed. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Jeff Nease. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10, $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. (Through March 1); Also, every Fri., take “The Big Picture Guided Tour” of the DIA. Tours depart from the Great Hall at 6 p.m. Free with general admission, which is no cost for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

“Queen: From the Collection of CCH Pounder,” this new exhibit features sculptures, paintings and mixed media works by such artists as Harmonia Rosales, Betye and Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Emmy-nominated “NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder has talents that extend into the world of art collecting, also. Pounder has selected pieces from her collection that focus on black women through feminine beauty, identity and power. (Through April 5) Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. thewright.org.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, which includes renowned African-American artists, including Kerry James Marshall, address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. (Through April 15). $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. (through May 3). 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

FRIDAY

Debut Solo Exhibitons, in the main gallery, Nick Doyle will present Paved Paradise, the artists’ latest investigation into American iconography and masculine idealism. The side gallery will feature Mike Cloud & John Riepenhoff, a collaborative installation comprising paintings by Cloud installed within Riepenhoff’s ongoing sculpture series entitled “Handler.” (Through Feb. 22) Reyes, Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342. reyesfinn.com.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

The Dirty Show, The erotic art event, which turns 21 this month, will feature the debut of the Dirty Carnal-val, an assortment of twisted fun and perverted Carnival games with Vibrator Races, an Adult Ring Toss game, and more. Over the years, the show has become a showcase of performance art, kink and an array of juried, formal works of art. The special guest artist will be international painter, performer and chanteuse, Niagara. Other attractions will include drag and burlesque, from the likes of, DeAngela ShowShannon, Dannie Diesel (of the History Channel’s “American Pickers”), Burlesque Hall-of-Fame winner Roxi D’Lite, and boylesque superstars Chris Harder, Jett Adore and Detroit debut of Jet Noir. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., Sat. (also 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 14, 15). Admission $40 advance. For ages 21 and older. Russell Exhibition Center, 1600 Clay, Detroit.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artists in Group Show, nine of the city’s artists come together to stage a group show of paintings and sculpture in an exhibition titled “Natural/Automatic.” Other highlights will include huge moving, magical, metal animal sculptures that ride bicycles that were created by Juan Martinez, who was named a 2017 Kresge Arts in Detroit fellow. An artist talk will be led in the gallery by Mike Ross at 1 p.m. Sun. (Exhibit runs through Feb. 13) Janice Charach Gallery (inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit), 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

ETC.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Marvac RV & Camping Show Detroit, View more than 350 RVs on display. Michigan ambassadors Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, from the Emmy-winning PBS Show “Under the Radar-Michigan,” will be on hand to discuss their adventures across the state on the “Let’s Go” stage. Other topics covered will be the State of the State Parks, Campground 101, Choosing the Proper Fifth Wheel Hitch, Towable RV Suspension Upgrades and Travel Budget. 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $10 adults, $9 seniors 55 and older, and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is extra. Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River, Novi. Visit marvac.org or suburbancollectionshowplace.com.

FRIDAY

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend, Bring the entire family and enjoy a winter themed wonderland in the heart of downtown Detroit. 5-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 566-8250.

SUNDAY

Greek Festival, if you’re craving traditional Greek food, music and dancing, stop by Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church as members celebrate its 90th anniversary. There will also be a Plaka Market for shopping. The church’s women’s club sells a Greek cookbook, “Hellenic Cuisine,” published in 1957. Formerly located on West Chicago in Detroit, the church moved to its current location in the 1970s. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Admission fee: $2 per person. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy, Westland. (734) 525-6789 or stcons2@gmail.com.

Empty Bowls Detroit, enjoy food, bowl painting and entertainment. 2 p.m. Sun. $20 donation in memory of American songwriter Allee Willis. All proceeds will benefit the food program at Cass Community Social Services. Eastern Market — Shed #5. Russell, between Gratiot and Mack, Detroit. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

