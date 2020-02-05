Lovers of comics, pop culture and collectibles have no shortage of events to gather with fellow fans

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Get your con on. 

Astronomicon rolls into the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Sterling Heights this weekend for its third annual celebration of horror culture, pro wrestling, collectibles and nostalgia. 

Astronomicon 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Great Lakes Garrison of the 501st Legion members Stormtrooper TK6778, portrayed by Derek Lane-Waters, right, of Rochester Hills, shakes hands with Calvin Thompson, 7, of Hamburg Twp., as he waits in line with family members to buy tickets to Astronomicon 2. Lane-Waters, originally from England, is joined by Clone Trooper CT7859, portrayed by Joe Fera, right-rear, of Marine City, at the pop-culture convention, at the Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights, Saturday, February 9, 2019. The event continues from 11am to 5pm, Sunday. For more information visit https://www.astronomicon.com (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2019.
Great Lakes Garrison of the 501st Legion members Stormtrooper TK6778, portrayed by Derek Lane-Waters, right, of Rochester Hills, shakes hands with Calvin Thompson, 7, of Hamburg Twp., as he waits in line with family members to buy tickets to Astronomicon 2. Lane-Waters, originally from England, is joined by Clone Trooper CT7859, portrayed by Joe Fera, right-rear, of Marine City, at the pop-culture convention, at the Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights, Saturday, February 9, 2019. The event continues from 11am to 5pm, Sunday. For more information visit https://www.astronomicon.com (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Otis B. Driftwood,' left, and 'Captain Spaulding,' right, are portrayed by friends Allen Orman, 23, and Phoenix Kelley, 22, respectively, both of Brazil, Indiana, as they wear self-made, paper mache heads.
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Otis B. Driftwood,' left, and 'Captain Spaulding,' right, are portrayed by friends Allen Orman, 23, and Phoenix Kelley, 22, respectively, both of Brazil, Indiana, as they wear self-made, paper mache heads. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' left, portrayed by Sid Haig, and 'Otis B. Driftwood,' right, portrayed by Bill Moseley, pose with Wendy 'The Tattoo Artist' Whalin, 48, and her daughter, Brittany 'Killa B', respectively, both of Detroit, during a Hollywood Photo Ops portrait session.
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' left, portrayed by Sid Haig, and 'Otis B. Driftwood,' right, portrayed by Bill Moseley, pose with Wendy 'The Tattoo Artist' Whalin, 48, and her daughter, Brittany 'Killa B', respectively, both of Detroit, during a Hollywood Photo Ops portrait session. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Amy Feero-Marr, left, 24, stands with her new husband, Bryce Marr, center, 32, both of Springfield, Illinois, stand with ordained minister 'Blaze Ya Dead Homie,' right, who is portrayed by Chris R, of Detroit, after he marries the couple at Astronomicon 2.
Amy Feero-Marr, left, 24, stands with her new husband, Bryce Marr, center, 32, both of Springfield, Illinois, stand with ordained minister 'Blaze Ya Dead Homie,' right, who is portrayed by Chris R, of Detroit, after he marries the couple at Astronomicon 2. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Four Michael Myers, the main character from the Halloween series of slasher films, are portrayed by, left to right, Dominic Wilks, 16, of Fraser, Seth Soetebeer, 17, of Rochester Hills, Jacob Cherry, 16, Auburn Hills, and Jason Shanker, 32, of Southfield, pose at the event.
Four Michael Myers, the main character from the Halloween series of slasher films, are portrayed by, left to right, Dominic Wilks, 16, of Fraser, Seth Soetebeer, 17, of Rochester Hills, Jacob Cherry, 16, Auburn Hills, and Jason Shanker, 32, of Southfield, pose at the event. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' center-left, portrayed by Sid Haig, and 'Otis B. Driftwood,' center-right, portrayed by Bill Moseley, pose with Detroit recording artists Monoxide, left, and Jamie Madrox, right, from Twiztid at the Hollywood Photo Ops portrait booth.
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' center-left, portrayed by Sid Haig, and 'Otis B. Driftwood,' center-right, portrayed by Bill Moseley, pose with Detroit recording artists Monoxide, left, and Jamie Madrox, right, from Twiztid at the Hollywood Photo Ops portrait booth. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit recording artists Jamie Madrox, left, and Monoxide, center, from Twiztid, tease Damian Mohawk, 7, and his father, Jake Mohawk, 29, both of Clinton Twp., during an autograph session.
Detroit recording artists Jamie Madrox, left, and Monoxide, center, from Twiztid, tease Damian Mohawk, 7, and his father, Jake Mohawk, 29, both of Clinton Twp., during an autograph session. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Throne of Toys employee Dane Wright, 42, of Westland, straightens out merchandise in the vendors area.
Throne of Toys employee Dane Wright, 42, of Westland, straightens out merchandise in the vendors area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Anthony, 38, of Mount Clemens, portrays a Zombie as he looks at merchandise in the vendor's area.
Jason Anthony, 38, of Mount Clemens, portrays a Zombie as he looks at merchandise in the vendor's area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Kars, left, 46, of Madison Heights, portrays Star-Lord as Quinn Spencer, right, 46, of Ferndale, portrays Yondu, both from Guardians of the Galaxy, as DeVante Backer, center, 26, of Warren, portrays Red Devil from Scream Queens.
Mike Kars, left, 46, of Madison Heights, portrays Star-Lord as Quinn Spencer, right, 46, of Ferndale, portrays Yondu, both from Guardians of the Galaxy, as DeVante Backer, center, 26, of Warren, portrays Red Devil from Scream Queens. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' left, and 'Otis B. Driftwood' right, are portrayed by friends Phoenix Kelley, 22, and Allen Orman, 23, respectively, both of Brazil, Indiana, as they wear self-made, paper mache heads.
Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses characters 'Captain Spaulding,' left, and 'Otis B. Driftwood' right, are portrayed by friends Phoenix Kelley, 22, and Allen Orman, 23, respectively, both of Brazil, Indiana, as they wear self-made, paper mache heads. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Comic book cover artist Aaron Lambert, 35, of Cincinnati, Ohio, poses with more than 100 paintings for sale at his booth, Saturday. He has created at least 10 comic book covers.
Comic book cover artist Aaron Lambert, 35, of Cincinnati, Ohio, poses with more than 100 paintings for sale at his booth, Saturday. He has created at least 10 comic book covers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Piper Payne, 4, rides on the shoulders of her father, Darius Payne, 37, both of Jackson, MI.
Piper Payne, 4, rides on the shoulders of her father, Darius Payne, 37, both of Jackson, MI. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kyle Anderson, left, 42, and his son, Noah, 6, both of Grand Rapids, pose with WWE Superstar wrestler 'The Boogeyman,' portrayed by Marty Wright, of Denver, Colorado.
Kyle Anderson, left, 42, and his son, Noah, 6, both of Grand Rapids, pose with WWE Superstar wrestler 'The Boogeyman,' portrayed by Marty Wright, of Denver, Colorado. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
WWE Superstar wrestler 'The Boogeyman,' portrayed by Marty Wright, right, of Denver, Colorado, poses with 'Carnage,' portrayed by Cody Schuyler, left, 28, of Walpole Island, Ontario, Canada.
WWE Superstar wrestler 'The Boogeyman,' portrayed by Marty Wright, right, of Denver, Colorado, poses with 'Carnage,' portrayed by Cody Schuyler, left, 28, of Walpole Island, Ontario, Canada. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Six-foot, 10-inches tall actor Robert Mukes, who played 'Rufus R.J. Firefly, Jr,' in Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses, talks to a fan.
Six-foot, 10-inches tall actor Robert Mukes, who played 'Rufus R.J. Firefly, Jr,' in Rob Zombie's slasher / horror movie House of 1000 Corpses, talks to a fan. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
R.A. Mihailoff, who plays 'Leatherface,' in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3, walks through the crowd.
R.A. Mihailoff, who plays 'Leatherface,' in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3, walks through the crowd. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, left, shakes hands with fan Jason Zielke, right, 44, of Redford, before signing his autograph on a painting that Zielke made of Snider, Friday. Snider is promoting his new solo album, 'For the Love of Metal.'
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, left, shakes hands with fan Jason Zielke, right, 44, of Redford, before signing his autograph on a painting that Zielke made of Snider, Friday. Snider is promoting his new solo album, 'For the Love of Metal.' Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Ellison, of Dallas, TX, portrays a 'Scarey Clown,' after having her body painted by Get Dead Crew, make- up professionals.
Kelly Ellison, of Dallas, TX, portrays a 'Scarey Clown,' after having her body painted by Get Dead Crew, make- up professionals. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, right, shares a laugh with fan Jason Zielke, left, 44, of Redford, before signing his autograph on a painting that Zielke made of Snider, Friday. Snider is promoting his new solo album, 'For the Love of Metal.'
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, right, shares a laugh with fan Jason Zielke, left, 44, of Redford, before signing his autograph on a painting that Zielke made of Snider, Friday. Snider is promoting his new solo album, 'For the Love of Metal.' Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christopher Allen McCoy, 34, of Indianapolis, portrays 'Scratchy,' from 'Ichy and Scratchy,' as he arrives at the convention. McCoy is in a wheelchair after losing both legs and his right hand when a moped he was riding exploded nine years ago.
Christopher Allen McCoy, 34, of Indianapolis, portrays 'Scratchy,' from 'Ichy and Scratchy,' as he arrives at the convention. McCoy is in a wheelchair after losing both legs and his right hand when a moped he was riding exploded nine years ago. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It's one of the newest events on Metro Detroit's prolific convention scene, where fans of pop culture, cosplay, comic books and more are never too far from an event to satiate their needs. 

    What's your con? That's the question fans need to ask themselves as they wade into the waters of the convention landscape. There are events catered to specific niches; celebrity autograph hounds may find themselves at the Motor City Comic Con, while fans of deep horror can lose themselves at Motor City Nightmares. 

    Here's a handy guide to a half-dozen of Metro Detroit's most popular fan conventions. 

    What: Astronomicon

    When: Feb. 7-9

    Where: Wyndham Garden Hotel, Sterling Heights

    Who: WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty, “Revenge of the Nerds” actor Robert Carradine, horror movie stars, pro wrestlers

    For fans of: Horror movies, professional wrestling, and Detroit rap duo Twiztid. The horrorcore rhymers are the engine behind this third-annual gathering, which is carving out a niche for itself in the early February schedule for pop culture junkies whose tastes run toward pro wrestling and gore movies. In addition to appearances and autograph/ photo opportunities (with the likes of “Clerks” duo Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson, Anthony Michael Hall, Simon Rex and more), Astronomicon also features panel discussions, cosplay contests, concerts and more.

    More info:astronomicon.com

    What: Motor City Comic Con

    When: May 15-17

    Where: Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi

    Who: Alice Cooper, Kiefer Sutherland, Nick Frost, Mario Lopez, Lou Diamond Phillips, Mick Foley

    For fans of: Pop culture in general. Motor City Comic Con is the largest gathering of its kind in Metro Detroit — last year’s event boasted a reported attendance of more than 72,000 comic fans — and features the most recognizable celebrity guests of any event of its kind; past years have featured appearances by Stan Lee, William Shatner, Lea Thompson, Ric Flair and more. Motor City Comic Con was founded in 1989 and has grown into what it is today; this year’s event will include appearances by more than 250 comic book creators and will have more than 1 million comics for sale. Newbies to the con scene: start here.

    More info:motorcitycomiccon.com

    What: Motor City Nightmares

    When: April 24-26

    Where: Novi Sheraton

    Who: Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Sean Whalen, P.J. Soles

    For fans of: Gory midnight movies and cult TV shows. If you would consider skipping a family function because a “Halloween” marathon was on, this con is for you. Horror junkies can get their fix at this spring event, which has been scaring crowds since 2008. In addition to “Twin Peaks” stars Sheryl Lee and Ray Wise, this year’s event will include an appearance by “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” star Mark Patton and Paul Taylor, who played Pinhead in the most recent “Hellraiser” film; if you already knew Taylor's resume, welcome home.

    More info:motorcitynightmares.com

    Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Those aren't contacts, just some wild eye lid control as makeup artists Christine LaFond and Sami George touch up their looks at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival at the Novi Sheraton in Novi, Michigan on April 27, 2018.
    Those aren't contacts, just some wild eye lid control as makeup artists Christine LaFond and Sami George touch up their looks at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival at the Novi Sheraton in Novi, Michigan on April 27, 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Really cool, really scary dolls from Shock Studios and artist Mike Skaggs. Go to http://www.motorcitynightmares.com/ for more information on the event.
    Really cool, really scary dolls from Shock Studios and artist Mike Skaggs. Go to http://www.motorcitynightmares.com/ for more information on the event. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Actress Dee Wallace, known for her many scream queen roles including The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling and Cujo but for me, will always be Elliott's cool mom, Mary, in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.'
    Actress Dee Wallace, known for her many scream queen roles including The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling and Cujo but for me, will always be Elliott's cool mom, Mary, in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.' Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Alexis Grandy, 7 splits her time as a little bit adorable, a little bit scary during her visit to the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival.
    Alexis Grandy, 7 splits her time as a little bit adorable, a little bit scary during her visit to the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Get some ideas for Halloween, in April, at a display from Crypt Keepers Halloween Emporium in Center Line.
    Get some ideas for Halloween, in April, at a display from Crypt Keepers Halloween Emporium in Center Line. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Billy Zebubba and Kookie Sincreme turn heads as they wonder through the aisles at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival.
    Billy Zebubba and Kookie Sincreme turn heads as they wonder through the aisles at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Some really scary makeup created by fourteen year old Merceline Condon.
    Some really scary makeup created by fourteen year old Merceline Condon. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Rocker and actress Lita Ford signing autographs and taking pictures at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival.
    Rocker and actress Lita Ford signing autographs and taking pictures at the Motor City Nightmares Horror Expo and Film Festival. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Jason Brenner is the Scarecrow from the local film Return of the Scarecrow, a Michigan made horror comedy.
    Jason Brenner is the Scarecrow from the local film Return of the Scarecrow, a Michigan made horror comedy. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      What: Youmacon

      When: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

      Where: TCF Center, Renaissance Center, Detroit

      Who: Fans dressed as their favorite characters  

      For fans of: Anime, manga and cosplay. Now in its 16th year, Youmacon started in Troy before eventually moving to the former Cobo Center, where it has been held annually since 2012. The four-day event includes an array of anime artists but it's the fans themselves — who come elaborately dressed as their favorite characters from video games, Japanese comics and more — that tend to be the stars here. The event is Michigan’s largest anime and gaming convention, and brings in more than 20,000 participants annually.  

      More info:youmacon.com

      What: Michigan Comic Convention

      When: August TBD

      Where: TCF Center, Detroit

      Who: Stars of cartoons and comics, one big star

      For fans of: Val Kilmer. The “Top Gun” and “Real Genius” star was the top guest at last year’s event, the third year of the relatively new comic convention. Launched in 2017, Michigan Comic Convention has yet to announce dates for 2020, but in a crowded convention landscape it’s looking to become downtown Detroit’s answer to the suburban Motor City Comic Con, and features a little bit of everything of the other cons: costume contests, comic vendors, autograph opportunities, and a place to geek out for the weekend.  

      More info: michigancomicconvention.com/

      What: Great Lakes Comic Convention

      When: Feb. 21-22

      Where: Macomb Community College Expo Center

      Who: Comic artists, Ricky Steamboat

      For fans of: Individual comic artists and toy collecting. This event, celebrating its 10th year, is smaller in scale than some of the other events on this list — organizers are projecting around 7,500 attendees this year — and is focused on comic books and toy collecting rather than celebrity guests or pop culture happenings. This year’s event will feature a handful of guests from past years as a nod to its own history, and will also include appearances by artist Jim Starlin, who created Marvel villain Thanos, and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who in 1987 wrestled one of the biggest matches in his career at the Pontiac Silverdome during WrestleMania III.

      More info:greatlakescomicconvention.com 

      agraham@detroitnews.com

      @grahamorama

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/05/whats-your-con-astronomicon-kicks-off-crowded-calendar-metro-detroit-fan-fests/4658390002/