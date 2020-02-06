The band will play the football stadium June 10; tickets on sale next week

The Rolling Stones will make a big year for downtown stadium concerts even bigger when the group rolls into Ford Field on June 10.

Tickets for the band's "No Filter" tour stop go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, tour officials announced Thursday. Pre-sale tickets will be available to American Express holders beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

Musicians Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Aug.1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The concert is part of a 15-date North American run, which kicks off May 8 in San Diego and wraps July 9 in Atlanta.

The Rolling Stones join a bustling concert schedule at Detroit's downtown stadiums, which includes Garth Brooks at Ford Field Feb. 20; Billy Joel at Comerica Park July 10; Guns N' Roses at Comerica Park July 11; Kenny Chesney at Ford Field Aug. 15; Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Comerica Park Aug. 19; Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett at Comerica Park Aug. 20; and Justin Bieber at Ford Field Aug. 29.

That follows a year that saw no concerts at Comerica Park, a rarity for the ballpark since it hosted its first concert, a Dave Matthews Band show, in July 2000.

The show will mark the Rolling Stones' first Detroit concert in five years, following a July 2015 humdinger at Comerica Park.

The band's last Ford Field show came in 2002 — that is, if you don't count the group's halftime performance at the Lions' home during Super Bowl XL in 2006.

