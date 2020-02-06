You can catch Sonic appearing at several events this weekend

The Halo, the enormous 35-foot golden ring that rests in a median along M-59 in Sterling Heights, has been the subject of much derision since it arrived early last year.

On Thursday it played host to someone who knows a thing or two about golden rings: Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog appears in front of the Halo in Sterling Heights on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo: Allied Global Marketing)

Sonic visited the state's largest gold ring on Thursday, part of a Metro Detroit promotional tour for "Sonic the Hedgehog," which opens in theaters on Valentine's Day. Because what says love like a quick-footed blue hedgehog derived from a Sega Genesis game?

The visit to the Halo was one of several local stops for Sonic on the movie's promotional tour; fans and families can also catch a glimpse of the speedster from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday at MJR Troy or from 2-2:20 p.m. and from 3:30-3:50 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the TCF Bank Family Fun Stage at the Quicken Loans Winter Blast.

As for catching Sonic at the big gold ring — too slow, he's already gone.

Sonic the Hedgehog visits Sterling Heights' Halo on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo: Allied Global Marketing)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/06/sonic-hedgehog-meets-sterling-heights-gigantic-golden-ring/4679812002/