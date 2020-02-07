1. Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend at Campus Martius: Skating, skiing, snowboarding, ice sculptures, food trucks, live music and more are all on deck for this year's celebration of wintertime fun. There's also a ton of programming for little ones, including a chance to meet Sonic the Hedgehog at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. on the TCF Bank Kids Stage. The annual family-friendly event offers most activities for free, but some things like the winter slide or the zip line require a small fee. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (248) 541-7550 or winterblast.com.

2. "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Detroit Opera House: Set during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ, this production is celebrating 50 years with a new North American tour. The rock opera, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, debuted in 1970 as a concept album, followed by its Broadway debut a year later. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $34 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Nikki Glaser (Photo: Promotional photo)

3. Nikki Glaser at Royal Oak Music Theatre: A rising star in comedy, Glaser brings her "Bang it Out" tour to downtown Royal Oak for two shows. She's been seen on Netflix, Comedy Central and has her own daily show on SiriusXM, "You Up with Nikki Glaser." 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $35 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/07/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4667945002/