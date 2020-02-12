OUR PICKS

Disney on Ice presents “Road Trip Adventures”

at Little Caesars Arena

See a brand-new family-friendly on-ice adventure as Mickey Mouse and friends — Minnie, Goofy, Moana, Simba, Aladdin and Woody — travel to various Disney destinations. The new production invites more audience participation for parents and children. 7 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. Fri.; 3, 7 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $35. Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will be performed at the Detroit Opera House. (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Mike Epps

at the Fox Theatre

The comedian, actor, film producer, writer and rapper brings his comedy act to town for a night of laughter. Also performing will be Haha Davis and Karious Miller. 7, 10:30 p.m Sat. Tickets start at $87. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

at Detroit Opera House

See what happens when Willy Wonka opens his mysterious chocolate factory to a few, including Charlie Bucket, whose dull life is about to become more colorful. Enjoy songs from the original film that include “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” along with toe-tapping sounds from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 6:30 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. (Time: 21/ 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission.) Performances run Tues. through March 1. (Open-captioned and audio description performance: Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.) Tickets start at $29. Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway, Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

II Volo, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $31. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Queensryche, Saint Andrew’s Hall, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

FRIDAY

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs, 8 p.m. Fri. $105. MGM Grand Detroit, 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

SATURDAY

Opeth with Graveyard, 7 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $61. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Christine Andreas, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Sat. The broadway and cabaret performer celebrates Valentine’s Day in Detroit. She’ll interpret the life of international icon Edith Piaf through song in a performance titled “Piaf-No Regrets.” The performance is sponsored by Joanne Danto and Arnold Weingarden. Tickets: $125 preferred seating, $60 general, $25 for those 40 and younger. (A three-course dinner will be served at 7 p.m. in the DIA’s Kresge Court. $60. Tickets sold separately.) Rivera Court, inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

Mavis Staples, 8 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $77. Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SUNDAY

Angelique Kidjo’s “Remain in Light,” 7 p.m. Sun. $117. Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Valentine’s Soul Jam with the Whispers, the Dramatics, featuring L.J. Reynolds, Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics and Enchantment. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Trippie Redd, doors open at 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $100. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Cadillac Three, 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $28. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

SATURDAY

Paul McCartney & Wings — the Tribute, doors open at 6 p.m. Sat. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. $62. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200 or ticketmaster.com.

THEATRE

THURSDAY

“Vagina Monologues,” now in its 40th year, Turning Point, in conjunction with V-Day 2020, presents a benefit production of the play by Eve Enseler. Proceeds will help fund services provided to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. 7 p.m. Thurs. $18 advance, $20 at the door. Emerald Theatre, 31 North Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120 or theemeraldtheatre.com.

“Working: A Musical,” based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, the musical centers around American workers who are often taken for granted. Performances are Wed.-Sun. (now through March 8, 2020.) Times vary. Tickets range from $36-$46. Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland Univesity, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

SATURDAY

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starring two Wilde Award Winning actors, Patrick Loos as Johnny, and OBTC artistic director Krista Schafer Ewbank as Frankie. Recommended for mature audiences only due to strong language and sexual situations. No nudity will be shown. $25, $20 seniors, and $15 students. Tickets available online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. Performances: 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.; 2 p.m. Sun. (Also, Feb. 20-22). Open Book Theatre Company, 1621 West, Trenton. (734) 288-7753 or openbooktc.com.

FRIDAY

“Apple Season,” Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s professional theater with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents this Michigan premiere by E. M. Lewis. See what happens when Lissie’s father dies and she returns to her family’s apple orchard after escaping from there with her brother Roger many years before. $22. Now through Feb. 23, 2020. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatreNOVA.org.

COMEDY

THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Rocky La Porte, Mark Habib and Kate Brindle perform. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri.; 6 p.m. Sat. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. $15, $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Tina Giorgi. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $12-$18. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Tracey MacDonald. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. (Through March 1); Also, every Fri., take “The Big Picture Guided Tour” of the DIA. Tours depart from the Great Hall at 6 p.m. Free with general admission for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. (Now through March 15.) 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

“Queen: From the Collection of CCH Pounder,” this new exhibit features sculptures, paintings and mixed media works by such artists as Harmonia Rosales, Betye and Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Emmy-nominated “NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder has talents that extend into the world of art collecting, also. Pounder has selected pieces from her collection that focus on black women through feminine beauty, identity and power. (Now through April 5) Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. thewright.org.

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Now through April 19) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, which includes renowned African-American artists, including Kerry James Marshall, address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. (Now through April 15). $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

GALLERIES

FRIDAY

Debut Solo Exhibitons, in the main gallery, Nick Doyle will present Paved Paradise, the artists’ latest investigation into American iconography and masculine idealism. The side gallery will feature Mike Cloud & John Riepenhoff, a collaborative installation comprising paintings by Cloud installed within Riepenhoff’s ongoing sculpture series entitled “Handler.” (Now through Feb. 22) Reyes, Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342. reyesfinn.com.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

The Dirty Show, The erotic art event, which turns 21 this month, will feature the debut of the Dirty Carnal-val, an assortment of twisted fun and perverted Carnival games with Vibrator Races, an Adult Ring Toss game, and more. Over the years, the show has become a showcase of performance art, kink and an array of juried, formal works of art. The special guest artist will be international painter, performer and chanteuse, Niagara. Other attractions will include drag and burlesque, from the likes of, DeAngela ShowShannon, Dannie Diesel (of the History Channel’s “American Pickers”), Burlesque Hall-of-Fame winner Roxi D’Lite, and boylesque superstars Chris Harder, Jett Adore and Detroit debut of Jet Noir. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., Sat. Admission $40 advance. For ages 21 and older. Russell Exhibition Center, 1600 Clay, Detroit.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artists in Group Show, nine of the city’s artists come together to stage a group show of paintings and sculpture in an exhibition titled “Natural/Automatic.” Other highlights will include huge moving, magical, metal animal sculptures that ride bicycles that were created by Juan Martinez, who was named a 2017 Kresge Arts in Detroit fellow. Now through Sun. Janice Charach Gallery (inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit), 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

TUESDAY

Art Exhibition, Reyes, Finn presents a debut solo exhibition by artist Nick Doyle, accompanied by a two-person exhibition by Mike Cloud and John Riepenhoff. Now through Feb. 22. Gallery hours: noon-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342 or reyesfinn.com.

ETC.

SUNDAY

Wild Winter Saturday, an annual series of winter-themed events, featuring zoo keeper talks, arts and crafts, games and educational experiences. Free with zoo admission. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. Detroitzoo.org.

