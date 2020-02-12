Concert tickets on sale
ON SALE THURSDAY
Melanie Martinez, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, June 6, $26 and up
Scott Silven “Wonders at Dusk,” Zingerman’s Greline, June 24-26, $35-$55
Kristin Chenoweth “For the Girls,” Hill Auditorium, June 24, $30-$90
“The Capitol Steps,” Power Center, July 4, $40-$55
Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels, Little Caesars Arena, July 13, ticket prices not announced
Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, July 24, $49.95 and up
ON SALE FRIDAY
The Rolling Stones, Ford Field, June 10, ticket prices not announced
Simple Plan and New Found Glory, Fillmore Detroit, June 12, $33.50-$76
Sam Hunt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 19, $36 and up
A.R. Rahman, Fox Theatre, June 21, $40 and up
Megadeth and Lamb of God, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 1, $29.50 and up
Dead & Company, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 22, $51.50 and up
Backstreet Boys, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23, $39.50
Deftones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Aug. 12, $29.50 and up
John Legend, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sept. 3, $32.50
ON SALE SUNDAY
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Fisher Theatre, June 9-21, $39 and up
ON SALE FEB. 21
Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 30, $45.50 and up
ON SALE SOON
Rascal Flatts, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 12, ticket price TBA
Lady Antebellum, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 22, ticket price TBA
ON SALE NOW
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Detroit Opera House, Feb. 18-March 1
Tove Lo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18
The Wailers, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 19
“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23
Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Beethoven’s Sixth,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, Feb. 21-23
Stone Temple Pilots, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 21, $45-$125
Saint Motel, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21
Garth Brooks, Ford Field, Feb. 22
Martin Lawrence, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 22
The Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, Caesars Windsor, Feb. 22
Chris Lane, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22
Eric Johnson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 22
Engelbert Humperdinck, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 23
Man or Astro-Man?, El Club, Feb. 24
Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Majestic Theatre, Feb. 25
Hayley Kiyoko, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 26
Refused, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27
Detroit Symphony Orchestra “From Boradway to Hollywood,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, Feb. 28-March 1
Andrew Santino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28
Elliot Moss, Magic Bag, Feb. 28
Byron Legacy Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Feb. 29
While She Sleeps, Shelter, March 1
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams Favorites, Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 3
Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 3-4
Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma, Hill Auditorium, March 3
Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Fillmore Detroit, March 4
Morris Day & the Time, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 5
America, Caesars Windsor, March 5
The Floozies, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 5
Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” Fox Theatre, March 6-8
Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Classical Roots,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 6-7
“The Naked Magicians,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, March 6-7
The Revivalists, Fillmore Detroit, March 6
Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 7
Dave Mason, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 8
Young Dolph, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8
Mod Sun, Shelter, March 9
“Fiddler on the Roof,” Fisher Theatre, March 10-15
Letterkenny Live, Masonic Temple, March 10
Dermot Kennedy, Fillmore Detroit, March 11
Little Big Town, Fox Theatre, March 12
Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 12
Gaelic Storm, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Magic Bag, March 12
WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Little Caesars Arena, March 13
Whitney Cummings, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 13
Theo Katzman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 13
Best Coast, El Club, March 13
Zac Brown, Little Caesars Arena, March 14
Bay City Rollers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, March 14
Louie Anderson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 14
Motor City Blues Festival featuring Bobby Rush, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, Lenny Williams and Theodis Ealey, Fox Theatre, March 14
Blood Orange, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 14
David Sanborn, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 15
Fit for a King, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 15
ZZ Ward, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 16
Silversun Pickups, Fillmore Detroit, March 17
Murder by Death, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 17
Carrot Top, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 18
Dragonforce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 18
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Magic Bag, March 18
“MasterChef Junior Live!,” Fox Theatre, March 19
Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 19
Nick Cannon presents MTV Wild ’N Out Live, Little Caesars Arena, March 19
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, March 20, $25-$99.50
Frankie Valli and the Four Season, Caesars Windsor, March 20
“Let’s Hang On!” tribute to Frankie Valli, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, March 20
Blake Shelton, Little Caesars Arena, March 21
Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry, Fox Theatre, March 21
Chippendales, Fillmore Detroit, March 21
Caribou, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 21
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens, Fillmore Detroit, March 22
Dweezil Zappa, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 22
Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23
Third Eye Blind, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 23
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Fisher Theatre, March 25-April 5
Ice Cube, Caesars Windsor, March 26
“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27
Brendan Schaub, Fillmore Detroit, March 27
Monster Magnet with Nebula and Silvertomb, Machine Shop, March 27
Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, March 28
Cody Johnson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 28
Pittbull, Caesars Windsor, March 29
Kenny G, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 29
Davido, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 29
Liquid Stranger, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 2
“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4
Killer Queen, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 4
Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5
Killswitch Engage, Fillmore Detroit, April 5
“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12
Silverstein, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 9
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, Fillmore Detroit, April 10
Easter Jazz Spectacular with Stanley Clarke, Norman Brown and Pieces of a Dream, Detroit Opera Hour, April 11
James Arthur, Fillmore Detroit, April 11
Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, April 11
Thy Art is Murder, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 11
Marcia Ball and Tommy Castro, Magic Bag, April 11
Matthew Good, Shelter, April 15
Prince Royce, Fillmore Detroit, April 17
Watsky, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17
The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie, Little Caesars Arena, April 18
“The Color Purple,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 21-26
Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 21
“The Last Ship” starring Sting, Detroit Opera House, April 22-26
Jay Leno at Forgotten Harvest’s 28th annual Comedy Night, Fox Theatre, April 23
Chris Tucker, Fox Theatre, April 24
Cody Jinks with Lucero and Alex Williams, April 24-25
Three Dog Night, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 25
Theresa Caputo, Fox Theatre, April 26
Brent Faiyaz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 30
Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2
“Trolls Live!,” Fox Theatre, May 1-3
Randy Rainbow, Fillmore Detroit, May 2
“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Fisher Theatre, May 5-17
Of Monsters and Men, Fillmore Detroit, May 6
Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 7
David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8
Juanes, Fillmore Detroit, May 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Little Caesars Arena, May 12
Hillsong Worship, Fox Theatre, May 13
Motor City Comic Con, Suburban Collection Showplace, May 15-17
The Head and the Heart, Michigan Theater, May 20
West Coast Takeover featuring E-40, Too Short, DJ Quik, AMG, Mack 10 and Tha Dogg Pound, Fox Theatre, May 23
Bikini Kill, Royal Oak Music Theatre, May 23
Asking Alexandria, Fillmore Detroit, May 27
Chris Young, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 28
Tame Impala, Little Caesars Arena, May 31
Russ, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 31
Monsta X, Fox Theatre, June 5
Nada Surf, Magic Bag, June 7
Slipknot with A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 8
Foals and Local Natives with Cherry Glazer, Fillmore Detroit, June 9
Jame Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 13
Maroon 5, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 16
The Airborne Toxic Event, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 18
Kidz Bop, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 20
Halsey, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 26
Alice Cooper, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 27
Nickleback, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 2
Louis Tomlinson, Fillmore Detroit, July 2
Barenaked Ladies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 4
Journey, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 5
Billy Joel, Comerica Park, July 10
Ministry with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 10
Guns N’ Roses with Smashing Pumpkins, Comerica Park, July 11
Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 12
Roger Waters, Little Caesars, July 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon, Fox Theatre, July 15
Harry Styles, Little Caesars Arena, July 17
David Gray, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 17
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams, Little Caesar Arena, July 19
Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 21
Lauv with Maisie Peters and Role Model, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 21
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 24
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25
Foreigner with Kansas featuring Europe, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 28
The Black Crowes, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 29
Chicago with Rick Springfield, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 31
Jim Gaffigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 1
The Doobie Brothers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2
Goo Goo Dolls, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 9
Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Whitesnake and Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11
Frank Caliendo, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Aug. 15
Disturbed with Staind and Bad Wolves, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16
Alicia Keys, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Aug. 18
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Comerica Park, Aug. 19
Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Comerica Park, Aug. 20
The Beach Boys, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25
Alan Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 28
Incubus with 311 and Badflower, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 29
Matchbox Twenty, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1
Camila Cabello, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 5
My Chemical Romance, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 9
Kiss with David Lee Roth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 11
Dan + Shay, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19
Alabama, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23, 2020
Event updates
The Detroit engagement of “The New Colossus” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Fri.-Sun. has been canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded, and all others should be returned to the point of purchase.
Information
(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
