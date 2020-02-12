ON SALE THURSDAY

Melanie Martinez, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, June 6, $26 and up

Scott Silven “Wonders at Dusk,” Zingerman’s Greline, June 24-26, $35-$55

Kristin Chenoweth “For the Girls,” Hill Auditorium, June 24, $30-$90

“The Capitol Steps,” Power Center, July 4, $40-$55

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels, Little Caesars Arena, July 13, ticket prices not announced

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, July 24, $49.95 and up

Janet Jackson will perform July 24 at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Dennis Van Tine / TNS)

ON SALE FRIDAY

The Rolling Stones, Ford Field, June 10, ticket prices not announced

Simple Plan and New Found Glory, Fillmore Detroit, June 12, $33.50-$76

Sam Hunt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 19, $36 and up

A.R. Rahman, Fox Theatre, June 21, $40 and up

Megadeth and Lamb of God, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 1, $29.50 and up

Dead & Company, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 22, $51.50 and up

Backstreet Boys, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23, $39.50

Deftones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Aug. 12, $29.50 and up

John Legend, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sept. 3, $32.50

ON SALE SUNDAY

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Fisher Theatre, June 9-21, $39 and up

ON SALE FEB. 21

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 30, $45.50 and up

ON SALE SOON

Rascal Flatts, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 12, ticket price TBA

Lady Antebellum, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 22, ticket price TBA

ON SALE NOW

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Detroit Opera House, Feb. 18-March 1

Tove Lo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18

The Wailers, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 19

“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Beethoven’s Sixth,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, Feb. 21-23

Stone Temple Pilots, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 21, $45-$125

Saint Motel, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Garth Brooks, Ford Field, Feb. 22

Martin Lawrence, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 22

The Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, Caesars Windsor, Feb. 22

Chris Lane, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22

Eric Johnson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 22

Engelbert Humperdinck, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 23

Man or Astro-Man?, El Club, Feb. 24

Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Majestic Theatre, Feb. 25

Hayley Kiyoko, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 26

Refused, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “From Boradway to Hollywood,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, Feb. 28-March 1

Andrew Santino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

Elliot Moss, Magic Bag, Feb. 28

Byron Legacy Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Feb. 29

While She Sleeps, Shelter, March 1

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams Favorites, Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 3

Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 3-4

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma, Hill Auditorium, March 3

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Fillmore Detroit, March 4

Morris Day & the Time, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 5

America, Caesars Windsor, March 5

The Floozies, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 5

Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” Fox Theatre, March 6-8

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Classical Roots,” Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 6-7

“The Naked Magicians,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, March 6-7

The Revivalists, Fillmore Detroit, March 6

Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 7

Dave Mason, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 8

Young Dolph, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8

Mod Sun, Shelter, March 9

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Fisher Theatre, March 10-15

Letterkenny Live, Masonic Temple, March 10

Dermot Kennedy, Fillmore Detroit, March 11

Little Big Town, Fox Theatre, March 12

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 12

Gaelic Storm, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Magic Bag, March 12

WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

Whitney Cummings, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 13

Theo Katzman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 13

Best Coast, El Club, March 13

Zac Brown, Little Caesars Arena, March 14

Bay City Rollers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, March 14

Louie Anderson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 14

Motor City Blues Festival featuring Bobby Rush, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, Lenny Williams and Theodis Ealey, Fox Theatre, March 14

Blood Orange, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 14

David Sanborn, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 15

Fit for a King, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 15

ZZ Ward, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 16

Silversun Pickups, Fillmore Detroit, March 17

Murder by Death, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 17

Carrot Top, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 18

Dragonforce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 18

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Magic Bag, March 18

“MasterChef Junior Live!,” Fox Theatre, March 19

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 19

Nick Cannon presents MTV Wild ’N Out Live, Little Caesars Arena, March 19

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, March 20, $25-$99.50

Frankie Valli and the Four Season, Caesars Windsor, March 20

“Let’s Hang On!” tribute to Frankie Valli, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, March 20

Blake Shelton, Little Caesars Arena, March 21

Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry, Fox Theatre, March 21

Chippendales, Fillmore Detroit, March 21

Caribou, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 21

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens, Fillmore Detroit, March 22

Dweezil Zappa, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 22

Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23

Third Eye Blind, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 23

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Fisher Theatre, March 25-April 5

Ice Cube, Caesars Windsor, March 26

“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27

Brendan Schaub, Fillmore Detroit, March 27

Monster Magnet with Nebula and Silvertomb, Machine Shop, March 27

Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, March 28

Cody Johnson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 28

Pittbull, Caesars Windsor, March 29

Kenny G, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 29

Davido, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 29

Liquid Stranger, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 2

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4

Killer Queen, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 4

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5

Killswitch Engage, Fillmore Detroit, April 5

“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12

Silverstein, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 9

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, Fillmore Detroit, April 10

Easter Jazz Spectacular with Stanley Clarke, Norman Brown and Pieces of a Dream, Detroit Opera Hour, April 11

James Arthur, Fillmore Detroit, April 11

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, April 11

Thy Art is Murder, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 11

Marcia Ball and Tommy Castro, Magic Bag, April 11

Matthew Good, Shelter, April 15

Prince Royce, Fillmore Detroit, April 17

Watsky, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17

The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie, Little Caesars Arena, April 18

“The Color Purple,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 21-26

Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 21

“The Last Ship” starring Sting, Detroit Opera House, April 22-26

Jay Leno at Forgotten Harvest’s 28th annual Comedy Night, Fox Theatre, April 23

Chris Tucker, Fox Theatre, April 24

Cody Jinks with Lucero and Alex Williams, April 24-25

Three Dog Night, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 25

Theresa Caputo, Fox Theatre, April 26

Brent Faiyaz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 30

Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2

“Trolls Live!,” Fox Theatre, May 1-3

Randy Rainbow, Fillmore Detroit, May 2

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Fisher Theatre, May 5-17

Of Monsters and Men, Fillmore Detroit, May 6

Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 7

David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8

Juanes, Fillmore Detroit, May 10

Five Finger Death Punch, Little Caesars Arena, May 12

Hillsong Worship, Fox Theatre, May 13

Motor City Comic Con, Suburban Collection Showplace, May 15-17

The Head and the Heart, Michigan Theater, May 20

West Coast Takeover featuring E-40, Too Short, DJ Quik, AMG, Mack 10 and Tha Dogg Pound, Fox Theatre, May 23

Bikini Kill, Royal Oak Music Theatre, May 23

Asking Alexandria, Fillmore Detroit, May 27

Chris Young, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 28

Tame Impala, Little Caesars Arena, May 31

Russ, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 31

Monsta X, Fox Theatre, June 5

Nada Surf, Magic Bag, June 7

Slipknot with A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 8

Foals and Local Natives with Cherry Glazer, Fillmore Detroit, June 9

Jame Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 13

Maroon 5, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 16

The Airborne Toxic Event, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 18

Kidz Bop, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 20

Halsey, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 26

Alice Cooper, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 27

Nickleback, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 2

Louis Tomlinson, Fillmore Detroit, July 2

Barenaked Ladies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 4

Journey, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 5

Billy Joel, Comerica Park, July 10

Ministry with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 10

Guns N’ Roses with Smashing Pumpkins, Comerica Park, July 11

Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 12

Roger Waters, Little Caesars, July 14

Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon, Fox Theatre, July 15

Harry Styles, Little Caesars Arena, July 17

David Gray, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 17

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams, Little Caesar Arena, July 19

Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 21

Lauv with Maisie Peters and Role Model, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 21

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 24

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

Foreigner with Kansas featuring Europe, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 28

The Black Crowes, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 29

Chicago with Rick Springfield, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 31

Jim Gaffigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 1

The Doobie Brothers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2

Goo Goo Dolls, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 9

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Whitesnake and Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Frank Caliendo, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Aug. 15

Disturbed with Staind and Bad Wolves, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

Alicia Keys, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Aug. 18

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Comerica Park, Aug. 19

Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Comerica Park, Aug. 20

The Beach Boys, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25

Alan Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 28

Incubus with 311 and Badflower, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 29

Matchbox Twenty, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

Camila Cabello, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 5

My Chemical Romance, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 9

Kiss with David Lee Roth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 11

Dan + Shay, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19

Alabama, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23, 2020

Event updates

The Detroit engagement of “The New Colossus” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Fri.-Sun. has been canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded, and all others should be returned to the point of purchase.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/12/planner-tickets-sale/41222661/