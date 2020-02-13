Band will play LCA on July 15 in addition to July 13 concert; tix on sale now

Detroit is ready to Rage, apparently.

A second Rage Against the Machine show has been added at Little Caesars Arena. In addition to the group's July 13 concert, the reunited rockers will also play LCA on July 15, promoters announced Thursday.

Bassist Tim Commerford, lead singer Zack de la Rocha and guitarist Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine performs on stage at the "Rock The Bells" tour on Randall's Island on July 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder, TNS)

Tickets for the second show are on sale now.

Run the Jewels will open both shows.

As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, just a few tickets were left for the July 13 concert, and many sections were available for the July 15 show.

The concerts will mark Rage Against the Machine's first concerts in the area since a Nov. 1999 performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The incendiary group announced last year it would reunite for a series of concerts in 2020, including a headlining performance at April's Coachella festival.

