Rage on: Rage Against the Machine announces second Little Caesars Arena show
Band will play LCA on July 15 in addition to July 13 concert; tix on sale now
Detroit is ready to Rage, apparently.
A second Rage Against the Machine show has been added at Little Caesars Arena. In addition to the group's July 13 concert, the reunited rockers will also play LCA on July 15, promoters announced Thursday.
Tickets for the second show are on sale now.
Run the Jewels will open both shows.
As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, just a few tickets were left for the July 13 concert, and many sections were available for the July 15 show.
The concerts will mark Rage Against the Machine's first concerts in the area since a Nov. 1999 performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
The incendiary group announced last year it would reunite for a series of concerts in 2020, including a headlining performance at April's Coachella festival.
