Big 3: Top Events in Metro Detroit Saturday and Sunday
Winter Carnival at Clark Park
This annual frosty fun fest returns with skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, marshmallow roasting, music, food and more. The party is noon-4 p.m. Sat., followed by the Clark Park Winter Carnival Hockey Classic with women's game at 6 p.m. and men's at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1130 Clark, Detroit. (313) 841-8534 or clarkparkdetroit.com.
Mike Epps at Fox Theatre
Stand-up comedy veteran and actor Mike Epps hits the historic Fox Theatre for two shows of his "Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival." The show includes sets by Epps, along with Detroit-born Haha Davis, Karlous Miler and Desi Banks. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sat. $64 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.
Angélique Kidjo at Michigan Theater
Global music star Angélique Kidjo brings her show "Remain in Light" to Ann Arbor this weekend. It's her take on the 1980 landmark album by rock group the Talking Heads, which itself was influenced by African music. 7 p.m. Sun. $28 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.
Melody Baetens
