The 2013 video will be Eminem's third clip to clear the 1 billion benchmark

Eminem's "Rap God" music video is about to hit a prestigious milestone.

The video, which premiered in November 2013, is on the precipice of hitting 1 billion views on YouTube.

Eminem as 1980s icon Max Headroom in the "Rap God" video. (Photo: Vevo)

Eminem has set up a website with the countdown (count up?) to the billionth view and a link to watch the video. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the count was at 998,630,000, and was increasing at a rate of about 1,200 views per minute.

At that pace, it should hit 1 billion in less than 24 hours.

"Rap God," released as the third video off of Eminem's 2013 album "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" (following "Berzerk" and "Survival"), is Eminem's third most popular video on the video sharing site.

"Love the Way You Lie," Em's 10-year-old collaboration with Rihanna, currently has 1.9 billion views, and 2010's "Not Afraid" has 1.3 billion views.

More than 200 videos have cleared the 1 billion view benchmark on YouTube. The top video on the service is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" (6.6 billion), followed by Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" (4.6 billion) and Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" (4.5 billion).

