1. "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at Detroit Opera House: The classic children's tale of poor Charlie Bucket and his adventures inside Willy Wonka's factory comes to life on stage with songs from the 1971 film inspired by the same book. Sunday's evening performance is open-captioned and has audio description. The two-hour and 30 minute show has one 15-minute intermission. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. (plus additional dates through March 1). $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

2. Martin Lawrence at Little Caesars Arena: Comedy legend Martin Lawrence brings his "Lit AF Tour" to town this weekend. He sold more than 280,000 tickets to this tour in 2018, the year it launched, and grossed more than $18 million. Support lineup is subject to change, but he's scheduled to have Deray Davis, Lil Rel, Donnell Rawlings, Benji Brown and Clayton Thomas with him at Little Caesars Arena. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. 313Presents.com.

Martin Lawrence (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

3. Great Lakes Comic Convention at Macomb Community College Expo Center: Meet the creative folks behind some of your favorite comic books at this 10th annual event. There's also a costume contest, face painting, games and presentations. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. $15, free for 10 and younger. 14500 E. 12 Mile, Warren. greatlakescomicconvention.com.

Detroit native Jim Starlin, who created the villain Thanos, will make his first appearance at the Great Lakes Comic Convention in Warren Feb. 21-22. (Photo: Jim Starlin)

