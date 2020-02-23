The country superstar, sporting a Barry Sanders jersey, played the hits and more to a huge crowd in Detroit Saturday night

Garth Brooks played for 70,000-plus friends in low places, high places and just about every place you can imagine inside Ford Field on Saturday night.

The country megastar packed 'em in at a high energy, high wattage two-hour, 10-minute show that in sheer numbers alone was the biggest concert in the building's 18-year history, and among the highest attended events ever at the Detroit Lions' home.

It topped any Lions game and most concerts, since the stage's in-the-round configuration allowed for seats to be sold around the entire building. The current Ford Field record holder for attendance is WrestleMania 23, which squeezed a reported 80,103 fans inside the building in April 2007, although it's an open secret that Vince McMahon's attendance figures tend to be as made up as the WWE's pre-determined outcomes.

By any measurement, Saturday's show was huge. Brooks, clad in a Barry Sanders Detroit Lions jersey, entered from a lift underneath the drum riser, in a set-up that made it look like he was hoisting the drums above his head by sheer muscle power.

Garth Brooks performs at Ford Field on February 22, 2020 in Detroit. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

It was that kind of performance muscle that he flexed throughout the evening, barreling through 30 songs — culled mostly from his untouchable string of 90s hits — that turned the entire evening into a giant singalong.

"People, we are psyched for this one!" said an ecstatic Brooks after "Rodeo," which followed opener "All Day Long." It was his first stadium concert of 2020 and the first test of his newly configured stage, a 130-foot by 100-foot albatross that was topped by four massive video screens and LED trimming. "We are ready to get back to kicking some ass and raising some hell!"

Brooks was energetic throughout the evening, acting as the center of attention, his own hype man and the evening's narrator along the way. He didn't just sing his songs, he pointed out audience members, read their signs aloud, played to the back of the building, swapped hats with kids in the first row, beat his chest, stretched out his arms and left everything on the stage.

For a 58-year-old, he played like he was still the 27-year-old who played his first major gig at Detroit's Downtown Hoedown in 1989.

