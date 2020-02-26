Here's what to keep an eye out for at this weekend's celebration of hot rods and car culture

Vroom vroom.

The 68th annual Detroit Autorama returns Friday to the TCF Center with some serious fun for gearheads, car fanatics and everyone in between. More than 590 car exhibitors showing off a range of hot rods, custom cars and trucks will be display this year, up from 525 last year, said Peter A. Toundas, the president and owner of Championship Auto Shows Inc., which produces Autorama.

"This show has become so wildly poplar over the years," said Toundas, whose company has been producing the show for more than five decades. "It’s really interesting to see this thing really grow."

One of the big draws this year are the actual cars featured in last year's hit "Ford v. Ferrari." Toundas said they borrowed one car from a private collector and another from a movie studio, and they've already been featured at the Autorama in Kansas City. Attendees won't be able to sit in them but they will get a chance to take a killer selfie to post on social media.

The actual Ferrari used in the hit "Ford v. Ferrari" will be at this weekend's Autorama at the TCF Center (Photo: Peter Toundas)

"Anybody who was under 30 was glued to those cars all weekend" in Kansas City, said Toundas, who said the cars will also be featured at Chicago's Autorama. "It’s amazing."

Here are four things to look for at this weekend's Autorama, which is expected to draw about 150,000 people Friday-Sunday to downtown Detroit.

Movie star cars: The stars of the Oscar-winning "Ford v Ferrari" will be in attendance. Not Matt Damon and Christian Bale, but the cars — the actual P330 Ferrari and Ford GT40 that were used in the 2019 movie — will be there.

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Matt Damon in a scene from the film, "Ford v. Ferrari." (Photo: Merrick Morton, AP)

Woooo!: Ric Flair, the pro wrestling legend, 16-time world champion and sometimes U of M hypeman, will sign autographs at the event from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Other stars on hand include actor Paul Walker's brother, Cody, "Hot Rod Garage – Road Kill" host Mike Finnegan and the Discovery Channel's Aaron Kaufman.

Pro wrestler Ric Flair does his signature "Woo!" as he gives a speech during the event. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Hot rods: More than 800 revved-up hot rods will be a part of this year's show, including the Kookie T Bucket from TV's "77 Sunset Strip." The hot rods on display represent the most significant vehicles of the 20th century, and date back to 1925.

Kids attractions: Want to meet Spiderman? Here's your chance! The Marvel Comics superhero will take a break from crime fighting to meet and greet fans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There's also a Toy-A-Rama attraction for kids big and small.

Autorama

Noon -10 p.m. Friday

9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

$21 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 5

www.autorama.com

