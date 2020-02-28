1. Autorama at TCF Center: More than 800 hot rods are on display as part of this annual motor-fest, including famous cars like the actual P330 Ferrari and the Ford GT40 used in the Oscar-winning movie "Ford v Ferrari." The event is expected to draw 150,000 people throughout the weekend. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $21, $8 ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit. autorama.com.

2. Hamtramck Music Festival: See dozens of local bands of all genres perform throughout two dozen venues in the small enclave of Hamtramck. Proceeds benefit the Hamtramck Public Schools music and arts programs. Day and evening programming throughout Saturday. $15 for all-access wristband. hamtramckmusicfest.com.

3. Sturgill Simpson at Masonic Detroit: High-energy, award-winning country and Americana singer and songwriter Simpson comes through town in support of his fourth album "Sound & Fury," released last fall. His band includes Detroit's own Bobby Emmett on keyboards. Simpson has two shows this weekend; Saturday's is sold out. 6:30 p.m. Sat-Sun. $79.50-$99.50. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724 or themasonic.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/02/28/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4892379002/