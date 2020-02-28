Customized pieces of automotive art arrive at the TCF Center for Detroit...
Illustrator Steven Brown, a former designer at GM, makes a pen and paper drawing of Jeffrey Hess's 1956 Oldsmobile 98, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist on the first public day of Detroit Autorama at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on February 28, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brad, Brady, and Cory Ranweiler's 1963 Chevy Wagon, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Frank and Demi Hinmon's 1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Autorama visitors try to get a better view of the interior of Frank and Demi Hinmon's 1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tim and Angie Wheeler and their 1969 Chevy Camaro, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bob Matranga's 1955 Chevy Belair, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jerry Logan's 1934 Ford Pickup, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Greg and Gail Wilson's 1929 Ford Model A, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
George Conrad's 1966 Ford F-100, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Meanwhile in the lower level of the TCF Center, the hotrods get even wilder, including Geoff Kubik's 2017 Jeep Wrangler. I don't know where I would drive this thing but I want one! Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ken Lienczewski's 1950 Willys turned more than a few heads along with the wild costumized rides in the lower level of Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The paint job on Tim Yax's 1959 was haunting, but in a good way in the lower level of Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rob Gerring, of Elkhart, Indiana looks over a 1963 Chevy Wagon, one of 8 Ridler Award Finalist at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Damon Roberts uses a light to detail the Big-block Chevy engine on Texas owners Jeff and Brandi England's 1956 Bel Air for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan running from February 28 to March 1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Greg Wilson of Louisville, Kentucky meticulously cleans every inch , top and bottom, of this amazing customized 1929 Ford pickup truck. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dale De Burger's chopped and channeled 1957 Ford Sedan Delivery Top with a 1966 Buick 401 Nailhead aptly named "Nailed." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Gaetano Pravettone of Eastpointe drives his 1967 Nova SS into TCF Center for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chris and Susan Gifford shine up their 1965 Chevrolet Impala in preparation for the Detroit Autorama opening Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
David Blattner Jr.'s 1957 Belair glows a deep blue as the final prep and lighting is set up for tomorrows opening of Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The actual Ford GT40 and P330 Ferrari from the movie "Ford v Ferrari" on display at Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tim Mercedes', of Chicago, 1923 Ford "C" Cab customized from top to bottom. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Greg Wilson of Louisville, Kentucky and his beautifully customized 1929 Ford pickup truck with added woodwork and a 1949 flathead motor. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The legendary Beatnik Bandit, a custom car created in 1961 by Ed "Big Daddy" Roth. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars continue to make their way into TCF Center for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Diane Flis-Schneider's 1935 Bowlus Road Chief looks like it could take flight rather than being hauled down the road for a weekend adventure. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The beautiful wood interior of Diane Flis-Schneider's 1935 Bowlus Road Chief. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Diane Flis-Schneider's opens the aircraft door to her 1935 Bowlus Road Chief which looks like it could take flight rather than being hauled down the road for a weekend adventure. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rick McDaniel's 1949 Pontiac in gold looks like a million bucks. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Martin and Marion Bennett's, of Cambridge, New Zealand, radically customized 1923 Ford T. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Martin and Marion Bennett's, of Cambridge, New Zealand, radically customized 1923 Ford T, complete with wind up toy key. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 1969 Dodge GT Sport up on the rack at a display, as preparations continue for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Joe Clemente of Pennsylvania and his customized 1951 Willys Overland looks like it could be in a "Transformers" movie rather than on the convention floor of the TCF Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Joe Clemente of Pennsylvania and his customized 1951 Willys Overland looks like it could be in a "Transformers" movie rather than on the convention floor of the TCF Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A beautiful 1953 Corvette owned by Werner Meier of Madison Heights looking as cool as ever. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Not your dad's Gremlin, Jacob Griffins radically customized 1975 AMC Gremlin looks lean and mean at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Not your dad's Gremlin, Jacob Griffins radically customized 1975 AMC Gremlin looks lean and mean at Detroit Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bret Abraham of Toledo, Ohio pulls his 1965 Backdraft Cobra from the trailer at TCF Center for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama, running from February 28 to March 1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bret Abraham of Toledo, Ohio pulls his 1965 Backdraft Cobra from the trailer at TCF Center for the 68th annual Detroit Autorama. Inspired by the P-51 Mustang, Abraham's Cobra has a Roush P-51 engine with 650 hp and 427 cu. inches of pure speed under the hood. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Inspired by the P-51 Mustang, Abraham's Cobra has a Roush P-51 engine with 650 hp and 427 cu. inches of pure speed under the hood. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kent Writtenberry and son A.J. Writtenberry from Virigina and their 1951 Chevy Fleetline named Mabline. "It is all custom.. It's been chopped, channeled, sectioned, the whole car has been touched, ain't a piece on the car that ain't been touched. Custom paint, custom interior, all done at my shop, Kent's Customs, with a corvette grill, French tail lights, so much I can't explain it all." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kent Writtenberry and son A.J. Writtenberry from Virigina and their 1951 Chevy Fleetline named Mabline. "It is all custom.. It's been chopped, channeled, sectioned, the whole car has been touched, ain't a piece on the car that ain't been touched. Custom paint, custom interior, all done at my shop, Kent's Customs, with a corvette grill, French tail lights, so much I can't explain it all." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kent Writtenberry and son A.J. Writtenberry from Virigina and their 1951 Chevy Fleetline named Mabline. "It is all custom.. It's been chopped, channeled, sectioned, the whole car has been touched, ain't a piece on the car that ain't been touched. Custom paint, custom interior, all done at my shop, Kent's Customs, with a corvette grill, French tail lights, so much I can't explain it all." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kent Writtenberry and son A.J. Writtenberry from Virigina and their 1951 Chevy Fleetline named Mabline. "It is all custom.. It's been chopped, channeled, sectioned, the whole car has been touched, ain't a piece on the car that ain't been touched. Custom paint, custom interior, all done at my shop, Kent's Customs, with a corvette grill, French tail lights, so much I can't explain it all." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Peter Dunbar extremely clean and mean 2006 Mustang GT convertible glides out of the trailer for the 2020 Autorama. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Peter Dunbar pops the hood of his 2006 Mustang GT convertible to reveal an amazing 4.6 liter, highly customized, V-8 engine. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Paul Sprenger uses a headlamp while buffing Bob Matranga's 1955 Chevy Bellaire from California, so far putting over 80 hours of detailing into the vehicle. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Paul Sprenger uses a headlamp while buffing Bob Matranga's 1955 Chevy Bellaire from California, so far putting over 80 hours of detailing into the vehicle. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
