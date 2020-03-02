The Detroit rapper has a recurring role on the new series, which premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday

Big Sean gets to flex his acting chops on BET's "Twenties," which premieres Wednesday.

The show follows a queer black woman, Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) and her two straight best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham), all of whom are in their 20s.

Big Sean talks about his role on "Twenties." (Photo: BET)

Big Sean plays Tristan, a love interest of Nia's character. The show marks his most significant acting role to date.

"Tristan is somebody who is off the internet," the Detroit rapper, born Sean Anderson, says in a behind-the-scenes video produced by BET. "He's completely off the grid, doesn't have a phone, he enjoys the essence of life. He's not too focused on the materialistic, he's focused on what's a little deeper."

The show comes from creator Lena Waithe, who wrote the screenplay for last year's "Queen & Slim." In November, Big Sean did a theater buyout at Emagine Theaters in Royal Oak for a showing of "Queen & Slim."

Big Sean appears in three of the first season's eight episodes, according to imdb.com.

"Twenties" premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday on BET.

Big Sean's fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2017's "I Decided," is tentatively set to be released this spring. Sean is due to perform at next month's Coachella festival in Indio, Calif.

