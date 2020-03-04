Foreigners have a charming way of falling for Detroit.

One enthusiastic convert is French sculptor Thierry Job, who's traveled up from his New Orleans home several times since 2017, and currently has a show at Detroit's Office Space Gallery through Saturday which is well-worth catching.

Even more remarkably, Job has created a sculpture for his friend Fernando Palazuelo, the Spanish developer who bought Detroit's Packard Plant with plans to renovate it.

"Yes," Job said in a phone conversation, "the owner of the Packard Plant is a friend of mine. He was my gallerist in Spain, and then moved to Lima (Peru) years ago."

The sculpture, a highly stylized take on a Packard motorcar that took some three years to design, is already at the plant, but not yet on display. Job says the plan is for a late spring unveiling.

French sculptor Thierry Job was commissioned to create a monument for Detroit's Packard Plant, to be unveiled in late spring. (Photo: Thierry Job)

"It’s like 30-feet long and 6-feet tall," he said, "and the weight is two tons. It’s made in Detroit. It’s painted in gold, very cool, and in the middle of the model you have a flash of orange, representing energy."

He was lucky, he adds, to find a Detroit metalworking shop, Addison Iron Works, that was happy to take on the project.

"We worked on it like eight weeks," Job said. "And it's perfect. We're hoping it'll be inaugurated in May. They just have to make a base for it."

Job, who's fascinated by American highways, said with the sculpture he was reaching for "power, beauty and elegance," and chose a 1940s Packard as his starting point for the highly abstracted work.

"It was a very hard project for me to make," he added. "Packard was a very conservative car, the Rolls Royce of America, but I didn’t want to represent it like that. I like better the late 1940s, so I chose a model from then. I tried to preserve the genius of Packard. I just took the lines."

The architectural constructions of French sculptor Thierry Job, like "My House," will be on view at Detroit's Office Space Gallery through Mar. 7. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges / Detroit News)

Job's show at Office Space Gallery, "Real Estate," is comprised of hand-made architectural speculations and constructions, ranging from a stacked-cardboard reproduction of the house Job grew up in, which he says was designed by the great architect Le Corbusier.

There's an engaging free-form quality to all these sculptures that's alternately amusing or downright compelling, visible in the whimsical "Nomad," and "Platform," with its underbelly hung with dozens of lead sinkers of various sizes, suspended from the aforementioned platform by fishing line.

But back to Job's take on the Motor City:

"Detroit is now a rebirth city with a lot of energy," he said. "It has a different feeling from all the other cities in America and I like that."

Thierry Job's "Nomad" is whimsical and architectural both, and one of the standouts of his show, "Real Estate" at Office Space Gallery in Detroit. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges / Detroit News)

'Real Estate' - Thierry Job

Through March 7

Office Space Gallery, 2870 E. Grand Blvd., Suite 200, Detroit

Noon-4 p.m. Sat; other days by appointment

(313) 478-6722 or (248) 785-7332

mosaicproductionsllc.com

