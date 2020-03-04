Addyson Grave, a California native, was new to Michigan three years ago when she, her husband and their baby moved to the area and she confronted a difficult realization: it's hard making friends as an adult.

So last year, Grave, now 29, and three new friends -- Shantel Tran, Ella Shaibi and Lindsey Holder -- banded together to create a group designed to introduce women of all ages and backgrounds to step outside their social circles, get to know new people and try new things. They called the group Detroit Girl Squad.

Four friends started Detroit Girl Squad in 2019 to bring women from different social circles together. (Photo: Facebook/Detroit Girl Squad)

The Squad meets monthly for low-cost activities and meet-ups, everything from fitness classes to special workshops. The group tries to host one event a month, drawing anywhere from 12 to 25 people.

It's about "being able to help women step out of their comfort zone and try new things," said Grave.

And on Sunday, they'll host their biggest event yet just in time for International Women's Day, Women Run Detroit. More than 300 people are expected at the event, which runs from 4-8 p.m. at The Eastern. Tickets are $60 each and will include entertainment, food, drinks and speakers. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) will speak about suffrage.

Grave said they decided to put together Women Run Detroit -- no, it's not a running event, despite the name, she said -- because they wanted to create an event that really celebrates women.

Detroit has never really had a big Women's Day event before, so "we hope to start something big here," Grave said.

Shaibi of Dearborn, one of the event's main organizers, said she drew inspiration from a Women's Day event she used to attend with her mom in Seattle, where the day is a big deal.

"It was very significant," she said. "My mom and I looked forward to it. That was my inspiration."

And the event will be a showcase for female vendors and entrepreneurs, from the chefs dishing up food to the women speakers.

Grave said Detroit Girl Squad, which started in April 2019, draws women of all ages and backgrounds, from college-aged to those in their 40s.

"We’ve got accountants, personal trainers," said Grave. "There really is no one size fits all."

And while the Squad is only in Detroit now, Grave said they'd like to see other squads get started in other cities, such as Lansing or Chicago. And it's all about meeting other women who you might not meet otherwise, she said.

The Detroit Girl Squad has held events at SocraTea and the Urban Brewing Company. Community is one of its pillars, say its founders. (Photo: Facebook/Detroit Girl Squad)

"You’re able to meet people from completely different walks of life," said Grave. "Personally I’ve met some of my best friends just from people coming out to events."

Shaibi said the squad is about creating a platform for women, an avenue for friendship and sisterhood. She said she's so inspired when she meets women who come together to one of their event who met at a previous meetup.

"And I think, 'Oh my gosh, this works,'" she said. "I’ve seen it over and over again."

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Women Run Detroit

4-8 p.m. Sunday at The Eastern, 3434 Russell St., #Suite 501, Detroit

Hosted by Detroit Girl Squad for International Women's Day

Tickets are $60.

Food including a 12-foot charcuterie display by Detroit2Paris and sushi pop-up by Geisha Girls.

Speakers include Sen. Mallory McMorrow on women suffrage; Taharah Saad on Impostor Syndrome ; Michigan Women Forward.

Interactive experiences such as a Braid Bar; Henna tattooing; lipstick-making demos; and a photo booth.

A portion of the evening's proceeds will go to Michigan Women Forward.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/04/detroit-girl-squad-hosts-women-run-detroit-international-day/4932453002/