“Lift Every Voice” featuring Mosaic Singers

at Redford Theater

Presented by Redford Theater and Pepsi Beverage Co., the award-winning Mosaic Singers have been performing across the country for more than two decades. The group consists of over 40 young performers from across Metro Detroit, and have shared the stage with artists Josh Groban and Sweet Honey in the Rock. “Lift Every Voice” celebrates the contributions and innovations that mark the music and history of African-Americans through rhythm, poetry, melody and harmony. The 90-minute show will be directed by the group’s artistic director, DeLashea Strawder. Sat., Sun. $20, $15 seniors, $10 youth ages 5-18. Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 872-6910 or mosaicdetroit.org/tickets.

“Lift Every Voice” features the award-winning Mosaic Singers, who will perform this weekend at the Redford Theater. (Photo: Mosaic Singers)

The Naked Magicians

at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Following their 2019 residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the Naked Musicians are now on a coast-to-coast tour that includes a stop in Detroit. Starring Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, the Australian duo will forgo top hats and capes for full frontal illusions, complete with magic, muscles and laughs. 7 p.m. Fri., 7, 10 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $39. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or musichall.org.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

at Fisher Theatre

Broadway in Detroit presents this Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof.” This classic musical is a heartwarming story about fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and life, love and laughter. See the musical, featuring music by Jerry Bock, which takes place around 1905 in a western region of Imperial Russia. 8 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Sun., 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. (through March 15.) Open-captioned and audio description performance will be held 8 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $45. Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

America, 8 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $39. Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside East, Windsor, ON, CA. (800) 991-7777 or caesarswindsor.com.

Morris Day & the Time, 8 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $83. Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com

The Floozies, 8 p.m. Thurs. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

“Classical Roots: Andre Watts,” performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Sat. $156, $183. Orchestra Hall at the Max, 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

SATURDAY

Gathering Orchestra, the musicians, presented by the Carr Center, are set to perform in concert with the Ferndale Community Concert Band. Detroit School of Arts, Ford Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sat. 123 Selden, Detroit. (313) 965-8430 or thecarrcenter.org.

SUNDAY

Dave Mason, 7:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $69. Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com.

MONDAY

Mod Sun, doors open at 7 p.m. Mon. $126. Shelter, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. standrewsdetroit.com.

TUESDAY

Letterkenny Live, 7 p.m. Tues. Tickets start at $167. Masonic Temple, 500 Temple, Detroit. themasonic.com.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Bahari “Group Therapy” Tour with Elohim, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. Shelter, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. standrewsdetroit.com.

SATURDAY

Sloan, Doors open at 7 p.m. Sat. $25. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

WEDNESDAY

Dermot Kennedy, 7 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $76. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

THEATRE

“Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions,” this original play, intended for those in grades 4-12, celebrates Margaret Hamilton’s role as director of software engineering for the onboard computer guidance system that navigated the Apollo rocket ship to the moon and back. Presented by Wild Swan Theater. 10 a.m. Thurs., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Fri., and 2 p.m. Sat. $15, $12 seniors and youth. Discounts available for groups of 10 or more, and $3 lap passes available for those 2 and younger. Towsley Auditorium, Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Ann Arbor. (734) 995-0530 or wildswantheater.org.

“Pray the Gay Away,” this true-life coming out comedy was written by Sterling Heights-based twins Michael and Zach Zakar, 26-year-old gay Arab-Americans from Michigan who also star in the play. 8 p.m. Thurs.; 7, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat., and 2, 8 p.m. Sun. Tickets: $35, $45. Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 541-6430.

“Working: A Musical,” centers around the men and women who are often taken for granted — the school teacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the mill-worker, the mason, and the housewife, just to name a few. Wed.-Sunday (now through March 8.) $36-$46. Student discounts available. Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Nate Craig. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $10-$16. 415 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Mike Paramore. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10, $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Sam Morril, Charlie Kojis, and Blain Hill. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Fri. and 6, 9 p.m. Sat. $10, $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

MUSEUMS

“Guest of Honor” from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York: Self Portrait with Monkey, 1938 by Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), and the Transparent Simulacrum of the Feigned Image, 1938 by Salvador Dali (1904-1989). Also included will be a loan of another Dali painting, Remorse, or Sphinx Embedded in the Sand, 1931 from the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Exhibit runs through Sept. 27. Free with general admission for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. All others, $14 adults, $9 seniors ages 62-plus, $8 for college students, $6 ages 6-17. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org/kahloanddali.

“100-Year History of Orchestra Hall,” new in the Robert and Mary Ann Bury Community Gallery, this exhibit showcases Orchestra Hall’s legacy, which goes beyond its legendary acoustics or the roster of names that have graced its stage. Now through April 26. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues, Wed., Fri.; 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., and 1-5 p.m. Sun. Admission: $6-$10, free for Detroit Historical Society members and children younger than 6. Parking in the museum lot is $9. Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-1805 or detroithistorical.org.

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. (Now through March 15.) 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

“Queen: From the Collection of CCH Pounder,” this new exhibit features sculptures, paintings and mixed media works by such artists as Harmonia Rosales, Betye and Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Emmy-nominated “NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder has talents that extend into the world of art collecting, also. Pounder has selected pieces from her collection that focus on black women through feminine beauty, identity and power. (Now through April 5.) Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. thewright.org.

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Now through April 19) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, which includes renowned African-American artists, including Kerry James Marshall, address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. (Now through April 15). $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. (now through May 3). 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

ETC.

SUNDAY

“Spring Forward,” this annual spring forward into Daylight Saving Time event includes learning about the amphibians from the keepers who care for them. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Free. Belle Isle Nature Center, on Belle Isle, Jefferson at the foot of E. Grand Blvd.. belleislenaturecenter.detroitzoo.org/events/.

“The Hum and Glow of Winter,” an art installation with artwork by Michael Polakowski, presented by Playground Detroit in partnership with DTE’s Beacon Park. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Thurs. Meet the artist and tour the installation on the park grounds. Enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages inside a heated winter lodge, and connect with artists and designers from Detroit and beyond. Exhibit runs now through mid-March. Free. Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250 or dtebeaconpark.com.

