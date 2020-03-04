When you come out to your parents, said Zach Zakar of Troy, "Some moms hug you, and some moms cry. Our mom threw holy water on us."

She added, bitterly, that she'd given birth to not one but two regrets. Ouch.

Chaldean-American twins Zach and Michael were 17 when they told their mom, Iman, that they were gay. Doubtless hoping she could nip this in the bud, Iman -- a devout Catholic -- hauled out the big guns.

"She got us in a room together and made us pray. And while we were praying," Michael said, "she threw holy water on us. And not just a little. More like a fire hose."

In "Pray the Gay Away," running this weekend at Royal Oak's Baldwin Theatre, twins Michael and Zach Zakar tell their bumpy, funny coming-out story. (Photo: Zakar Twins)

That was 10 years ago. In the decade since, Zach and Michael, now 27, wrote and published a 2017 autobiography called "Pray the Gay Away," which they adapted into a play of the same name, and will run Thursday-Sunday at Royal Oak's Baldwin Theatre.

"Pray the Gay Away" premiered last summer in Fort Lauderdale, and then went on to Minneapolis. The Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel called the production "comedy gold."

In writing both book and play, "We took the harshest events of our lives and masked them with humor," said Zach. "So in the show, the actor who plays our mother takes a water gun and sprays everyone in the audience as well. The play takes our pain," he added, "and makes it delightful."

Even more delightful for the twins, their mother has finally come around. (Their father, they say, never had a big problem.)

"Our mom actually came to our last show in Minneapolis," said Michael. "She's become one of our biggest supporters."

They've had less success, however, with the wider Arab-American community.

"It's still kind of tough," Michael said. "When we did the show in Florida, a magazine called the Chaldean News wanted to do a story on us. But when they saw what the name of our play was, they retracted the article."

Added Zach, "A lot of Middle Eastern people think our book is a slam against them, but it’s not. It's just about our coming out. It’s a hard sell for a lot of Arab people."

Troy twins Michael (left) and Zach Zakar have turned their 2017 memoir, "Pray the Gay Away," into a stage comedy. (Photo: Zakar Twins)

The twins, graduates of Troy Athens High School, both studied screenwriting at Wayne State University. When they tackled their memoir in 2014, they enlisted the assistance of New York playwright Bobby Brower, who helped with both the book and the stage adaptation.

"For the book, both Zach and I wrote the chapters, and Bobby looked them over," said Michael. "With the play, we each wrote funny scenes and then collaborated. It was a really fun exercise."

The two have big plans. They've got another book in the works, and there are plans for an off-Broadway production for "Pray the Gay Away." Plus they're trying to figure out what city to move to advance their careers, New York or Los Angeles. (So far Gotham is winning.)

Other big decisions loom. "We don’t know if we want to lean towards acting or writing," Zach said. "So we’re kind of on the fence."

Going into entertainment, they note, isn't exactly what most Middle Eastern families dream of for their kids.

"It was kind of a disappointment to our mother," said Michael. "So we have to prove this is the career we want and that we can make it a success."

"Pray the Gay Away" boasts an all-gay production. Cast members also include Zach Morgan, Joe Bailey, Vince Kelly and Adrian Rochelle.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

'Pray the Gay Away'

Baldwin Theatre Main Stage, 415 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak

8 p.m. Thurs. (Mar. 5); 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. Fri. & Sat; 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sun.

$45 - VIP seats, $35 - regular admission

(248) 541-6430

zakartwins.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/04/troy-twins-gay-zakar-homosexuality-play-theater/4951742002/