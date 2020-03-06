1. Nick Jr. Live at Fox Theatre: This weekend the Fox Theatre hosts a colorful cornucopia of cartoon stars from Nick Jr., including "Dora the Explorer," "Blue's Clues and You," "PAW Patrol" and more. The "Move to the Music" tour has music, costumes and a Broadway-style set. 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sun. $24 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

2. "The Naked Magicians" at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts: On the opposite end of the appropriate-for-children scale, Australia's "The Naked Magicians" bring their hilarious and naughty magic show to Detroit. They've been seen on London's West End, Las Vegas and on television, including on "America's Got Talent." Must be 18 or older as the show includes male nudity, sexual references and adult language. 7 and 10 p.m. Sat. $39 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Terrence Wilson will perform Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto Friday and Saturday as part of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Classical Roots celebration. (Photo: J. Henry Fair)

3. Detroit Symphony Orchestra "Classical Roots" at Orchestra Hall at the Max: As part of the DSO's annual celebration of African-American contributions to classical music, former resident conductor Thomas Wilkins will conduct this concert, which includes the premier of "Black Bottom" by Nkeiru Okoye. DSO pianist Terrence Wilson will step in on Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto for André Watts who had to cancel due to tendinitis. 8 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Melody Baetens

