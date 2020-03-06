Live set, recorded during the "Tunnel of Love" tour, is latest in Springsteen's series of live downloads

Bruce Springsteen is taking listeners back to the Joe.

On Friday, the Boss released a live show from Joe Louis Arena, recorded on March 28, 1988, on the Tunnel of Love Express Tour as part of his online series of archive recordings.

Bruce Springsteen has released a live recording from Joe Louis Arena. (Photo: Bruce Springsteen)

The 30-song setlist includes a cover of Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender" and a 15-and-a-half minute "Detroit Medley," along with "Tunnel of Love" tracks "Two Faces," "Brilliant Disguise," "Tougher Than the Rest," "One Step Up" and more.

The live recording "captures the Tunnel of Love Express Tour in its purest form," according to an essay linked to in the recording's online listing.

Included in the set, available for $9.95 on MP3 and $24 on CD, is a soundcheck recording of "Reason to Believe."

The set is the first Springsteen archive release to feature "Walk Like a Man," a live rarity that Springsteen has only performed in concert 30 times, and which he hasn't dusted off since 2005.

A Detroit News review of the concert by Susan Whitall noted Springsteen hit the stage at 8:05 p.m. that night and wrapped just after midnight.

"The crowd was with him from the beginning," Whitall wrote, "but it was during the second set — when the band kicked into 'Hungry Heart' — that people took to their feet and never sat down again."

