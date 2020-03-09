Video is the second clip to be released from Eminem's "Music to be Murdered By" album

Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre make cameos in Eminem's music video for "Godzilla," which debuted online Monday.

In the clip, Em makes his way through a warehouse-type retail store where he swills booze, throws up Lego pieces and is trailed by two figures in Godzilla costumes. The video is filled with doppelgänger versions of Eminem.

A screen cap from Eminem's "Godzilla" music video. (Photo: YouTube)

At one point, Em is punched out by Tyson, which sends him to the emergency room where he's operated on by Dr. Dre and... himself.

Watch the video below. Warning: it contains explicit lyrics.

The video ends with a tribute to late singer-rapper Juice WRLD, who died in December 2019 and who cameos on the song. "You will be remembered forever, you will be loved forever, you will be here forever," reads a message at the end of the clip from director Cole Bennett, the prolific music video director who also helmed clips for Juice WRLD ("Lucid Dreams"), Lil Pump ("D Rose") and Lil Xan ("Betrayed").

The song, the second single to be released from Eminem's surprise January album "Music to be Murdered By," peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"Godzilla's" speed-rapped third verse has become notable for the number of syllables it crams into a small space; genius.com reports in a space of 31 seconds, Em raps 224 words containing 330 syllables, for a pace of 10.65 syllables per second and 7.23 words per second.

