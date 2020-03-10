Cedar Point officials said Tuesday the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park will host a sneak peek weekend of its 150th anniversary season May 2-3.

The event has been dubbed the "Just for Fun Weekend" and will enable park-goers to relive the days when Cedar Point didn't charge admission to enter and each attraction had its own ticket price.

The Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. (Photo: Tom Gromak, Detroit News)

To attend the Just for Fun Weekend, guests must RSVP online and reserve a complimentary ticket in advance at cedarpoint.com/events. Tickets are limited and may sell out.

Anyone who wants unlimited access to available rides must purchase a $20.20 ride wristband online at the same time as they make their RSVP ticket reservation. Tickets and wristbands will not be available at the park.

Cedar Point will also host a Sesquicentennial Gala in the Cedar Point Ballroom from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Admission for the gala are $150 per person and includes parking and a commemorative anniversary gift.

The park is scheduled to open for its regular season on Saturday, May 9th.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/10/cedar-point-host-sneak-peak-its-150th-anniversary-season-may-2-3/5011558002/