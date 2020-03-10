Cedar Point to host sneak peek of its 150th anniversary season May 2-3
Cedar Point officials said Tuesday the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park will host a sneak peek weekend of its 150th anniversary season May 2-3.
The event has been dubbed the "Just for Fun Weekend" and will enable park-goers to relive the days when Cedar Point didn't charge admission to enter and each attraction had its own ticket price.
To attend the Just for Fun Weekend, guests must RSVP online and reserve a complimentary ticket in advance at cedarpoint.com/events. Tickets are limited and may sell out.
Anyone who wants unlimited access to available rides must purchase a $20.20 ride wristband online at the same time as they make their RSVP ticket reservation. Tickets and wristbands will not be available at the park.
Cedar Point will also host a Sesquicentennial Gala in the Cedar Point Ballroom from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Admission for the gala are $150 per person and includes parking and a commemorative anniversary gift.
The park is scheduled to open for its regular season on Saturday, May 9th.
