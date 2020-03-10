The Dance Theatre of Harlem will present the world premiere an original ballet, "Higher Ground," set to the music of Detroit legend Stevie Wonder Saturday and Sunday at the Detroit Opera House. Choreographed by Robert Garland, the piece explores parallels between the 1970s and today.

Also on the program are "Passage," which takes as its starting point the first importation of slaves to Virginia in 1619, "Odalisques" and "Balamouk." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Sat. March 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sun. March 15. Call (313) 237-SING (7464) or visit michiganopera.org.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at the Detroit Opera House march 14 and 15. (Photo: Detroit News file)

