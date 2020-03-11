This year's social event has a black tie element per usual, plus a summer chic outdoor party with cars, music, food and drink

With a new home in June, so much is new with this year's North American International Auto Show, and that includes the popular Charity Preview party.

Buy Photo Nicole Nerkowski of Warren descends the stairs to the Atrium at the Charity Preview at Cobo Center. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Giving generous donors a chance to see the cars, trucks and other vehicles up close before the public show, this year's Charity Preview is broken into two locations, one black-tie inside the TCF Center and a more casual affair at Hart Plaza.

Both are the evening of June 12, and tickets for both go on sale Monday at naias.com. Tickets for NAIAS' public show, June 13-20, also go on sale Monday on the website.

The "All Access" ticket is $400 or $750 per pair, and includes admission to the VIP ribbon-cutting event inside the TCF Center and the entire NAIAS indoor and outdoor campus, plus hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. This tier also includes access to a musical appearance from an "iconic" guest on the Atrium Stage inside the Center.

Those with an All Access ticket are asked to dress in "creative black tie."

The new, outdoor element to Charity Preview night, "Outdoor Access," includes admission to the outdoor campus of NAIAS in Hart Plaza, where a closed-to-the-public area will host food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment "appealing to the millennial generation and beyond."

Buy Photo Wearing a dress by Jaus, Nicole Malik of Bloomfield Hills looks over the Atrium from the top of the stairs at the Charity Preview. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

These tickets are $200 each and the dress code is described as semi-formal summer chic.

This year's Charity Preview will benefit nine local children's charities including new addition, the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. According to organizers, the Charity Preview has raised $121 million for area children's charities since 1976.

Visit naias.com for more details.

More: Detroit auto show will open with street festival in June

More: Charity Preview raises $4 million for kids' charities

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Buy Photo Fouad Ashkar and Fatima Mustapha of Dearborn try out the Lexus LC 500 during the 2019 Charity Preview. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/11/auto-show-and-charity-preview-tickets-go-sale-monday/5014135002/