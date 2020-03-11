Auto Show and Charity Preview tickets go on sale Monday
This year's social event has a black tie element per usual, plus a summer chic outdoor party with cars, music, food and drink
With a new home in June, so much is new with this year's North American International Auto Show, and that includes the popular Charity Preview party.
Giving generous donors a chance to see the cars, trucks and other vehicles up close before the public show, this year's Charity Preview is broken into two locations, one black-tie inside the TCF Center and a more casual affair at Hart Plaza.
Both are the evening of June 12, and tickets for both go on sale Monday at naias.com. Tickets for NAIAS' public show, June 13-20, also go on sale Monday on the website.
The "All Access" ticket is $400 or $750 per pair, and includes admission to the VIP ribbon-cutting event inside the TCF Center and the entire NAIAS indoor and outdoor campus, plus hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. This tier also includes access to a musical appearance from an "iconic" guest on the Atrium Stage inside the Center.
Those with an All Access ticket are asked to dress in "creative black tie."
The new, outdoor element to Charity Preview night, "Outdoor Access," includes admission to the outdoor campus of NAIAS in Hart Plaza, where a closed-to-the-public area will host food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment "appealing to the millennial generation and beyond."
These tickets are $200 each and the dress code is described as semi-formal summer chic.
This year's Charity Preview will benefit nine local children's charities including new addition, the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. According to organizers, the Charity Preview has raised $121 million for area children's charities since 1976.
Visit naias.com for more details.
