Grave digger. Max D. Captain’s Curse. If you know these names, you know what’s coming to Detroit this weekend will be dirt-spraying, acrobatic, four-wheel excitement.

Monster Jam, presented by Feld Entertainment, Inc., returns to Ford Field on March 14 and 15 to give Detroiters the adrenaline pumping fun they’ve come to expect for over 20 years.

Events will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday with high-octane battles for championship as 12,000-pound trucks go head-to-head over events in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

It’s an “unforgettable experience” for families, says Morgan Kan, North Carolinian driver of the Monster Truck Grave Digger. “For two hours they can forget everything else that’s happening in the world and just have a great time as family.” The tour’s competitions in Detroit are a staple, he says. After all, it’s where the motor frenzy first began.

Megalodon Fire performs a stunt at a recent Monster Jam. (Photo: Monster Jam)

The Detroit stop will be the last two-day event on the Monster Jam tour culminating in early May with World Finals XXI in Orlando. Throughout the season, which started in January, teams acquire points that will determine their placement in the finals.

A blown motor in Miami cost Grave Digger its first-place ranking, Kane says, but the team is climbing its way back to the top and hopes to be the victors in Detroit events.

The biggest obstacle will be Neil Elliot and his truck Maximum Destruction, or Max-D, says Kane. The two teams have long had a “Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.” Though he’s competed since 2011, and won World Finals of 2016 in racing, Kane says he’s still young in comparison to seasoned drivers like Elliot.

“He’s a veteran in the sport. So for me, I’m kind of coming in as a second-generation, trying to prove myself as someone that can represent Grave Digger the way it should be represented,” he says.

Back-to-back events, like Detroit’s weekend, take a lot of mental and physical preparedness, Kane says.

“You gotta be ready for what’s thrown at you,” he says. This often includes working as a team overnight to repair a broken truck after it takes a lot of abuse.

Monster trucks can travel up to 70 mph and do back flips, “moonwalks,” two-rimmed “bicycles” and wheelies. Stunts are “gravity-defying,” says Laura Silverman, communications director, East Central Region, for Feld Entertainment.

“Each track is built specifically to enable the athletes to compete in these intense feats and is a unique layout each year,” she says.

Detroit fans for the first time will see trucks Brodozer, Kraken and Wolf’s Head in action, says Silverman. They’ll also be able to cast their votes in real time on smartphones to help determine the winner of each event.

The Monster Jam Pit Parties, scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, are a highlight for fans, allowing them to see the giant trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, get autographs and take photographs.

“That’s my favorite part,” says Kane. “I love being a role model. I want parents to trust me, I want kids to trust me. Monster Jam is known for its accessibility, to the trucks, to the drivers, to the track.

Monster Jam

7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $15

Ford Field, Detroit

For tickets: Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000 or visit the Ford Field box office

