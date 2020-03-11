Detroit-area cultural institutions large and small reacted to the accelerating coronavirus news Wednesday, though steps taken vary widely.

For the near term, the Detroit Institute of Arts anticipates normal operations, but spokeswoman Christine Kloostra underlined that protecting visitors and staff is their overriding priority.

“We have taken a wide range of precautions,” she said, “from restricting staff business travel to eliminating self-serve stations in our cafe. We will continue to make adjustments as the global situation evolves.”

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra closed Wednesday evening’s “Carmina Burana” open rehearsal to the public. Added spokesman Matt Carlson in an email, “We are currently discussing our options for future events.”

Michigan Opera Theatre posted a statement on their website saying performances will go forward as planned, but that they’re keeping an eye on directives from local health departments as well as the CDC and WHO.

MOT has also boosted housekeeping staff during performances to continuously clean bathrooms and other public areas.

In like manner, Ilitch Companies -- which includes Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre and other concert and sports venues -- said the company is following CDC guidelines and are “staying in close touch with local, state and federal health agencies, industry leaders and league officials on best practices.”

In Ann Arbor, Literati Bookstore suspended all March events.

Detroit’s Scarab Club canceled Thursday's gallery talk on the “Gilda Snowden Memorial Exhibition,” and the club’s popular Afro-Cuban dance class will be on hiatus for two weeks. Beyond that, said Executive Director MaryAnn Wilkinson, “We're continuing to evaluate what we need to modify or change.”

The College for Creative Studies canceled Thursday evening's lecture by New Yorker writer and critic Hilton Als.

In Hamtramck, the Detroit Zen Center, a meditation and yoga facility with organic café, closed as a “pre-emptive measure, to do our part in protecting and preventing community outbreak in our vulnerable neighborhood and center.”

In an observation likely shared by most institutions, the center’s statement admitted that the financial hardship caused by the decision “will be deep.”

