The fest will be held July 25 and 26; tix go on sale Monday

Detroit's Mo Pop Festival announced its 2020 lineup on Wednesday along with its new venue, at Historic Fort Wayne.

Pop-R&B hitmaker Khalid and English rock band the 1975 will headline the eighth annual music fest, July 25 and 26.

Kaytranada, Purity Ring, and Doja Cat help round out the lineup, along with more than 15 other acts. Tickets — $129.95 for a weekend pass, $79.95 for single-day passes — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday; registration is now open for Friday's pre-sale at mopopfestival.com. VIP packages are also available.

Along with two stages of music, organizers promise a return of familiar Mo Pop amenities such as food and beverage tents, art installations and more.

The move to Fort Wayne comes after five years at West Riverfront Park in downtown Detroit. Mo Pop spent its first two years at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.

Mo Pops past have featured acts such as Modest Mouse, Passion Pit, M83, Alt-J, Bon Iver, the National, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

The Historic Fort Wayne grounds played host to the one-off Oakaloosa festival in 2013, headlined by Bone Thugs N' Harmony and Girl Talk.

