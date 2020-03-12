Country star's tour is latest to be affected by coronavirus pandemic

Country music star Blake Shelton has pushed back the remaining dates on his tour, including his March 21 concert at Little Caesars Arena, venue officials announced Thursday.

The LCA show will be rescheduled for a to-be-announced date in spring 2021, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Blake Shelton (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

“Please take care of yourself and your loved ones," Shelton said in a statement. "You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Shelton is the latest concert act to put his concert tour on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Saturday's Zac Brown Band concert at Little Caesars Arena was postponed to a TBD later date, and Thursday's Little Big Town concert at the Fox Theatre was pushed back to Oct. 1.

