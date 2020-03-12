Rather than LCA, show will air from WWE's Performance Center in Orlando

World Wrestling Entertainment might be feeling the smackdown from coronavirus.

WWE is evaluating Friday's live "Smackdown" event at Little Caesars Arena, the company said in a statement Thursday.

“WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”

The WWE statement contradicts internet reports that say Friday's LCA show had been canceled.

PWInsider.com reported Friday's show will air on Fox but will be filmed at WWE's Performance Center training facility in Orlando.

Reps for LCA could not immediately be reached, and tickets were still being sold via Ticketmaster.com on Wednesday night.

The show would be the first WWE live event to be affected by the viral outbreak.

WWE is currently building toward its flagship annual event, WrestleMania, which is scheduled to take place April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. There is no word yet on how, or if, WrestleMania will be affected by COVID-19.

Little Caesars Arena has already seen Saturday's scheduled Zac Brown Band concert postponed.

As of Wednesday night, several upcoming LCA events still are scheduled, including Sunday's Yo Gotti and Da Baby concert, Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live (March 19) and concerts by Blake Shelton (March 21) and Billie Eilish (March 23).

