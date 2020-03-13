By the start of the weekend Friday afternoon, all large concerts, events and social gatherings have been canceled.

Not every single entertainment venue is shut down, though.

Most movie theaters are open. MJR Digital Cinemas released a statement Friday assuring guests that the theater chain was taking extra precautions in regards to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

Buy Photo Bloomfield Hills-based MJR Digital Cinemas, which has 10 theaters in Metro Detroit, is being sold to a Belgian company. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

They will also cut the number of moviegoers allowed in each auditorium by half, allowing less than 100 people per show. MJR locations will also require a new bag or cup for each refill.

The Detroit Zoo remains open, as of Friday afternoon. A statement on detroitzoo.org explains that the staff is taking precautions and many of the large events scheduled have been canceled through the end of April.

All 125 acres of the outdoor areas of the zoo are open, except for a few elements like the canopy walkway and a vehicle installation. Many of the zoo's indoor areas and restaurants are closed, as well as the rides, playscapes and gift shops.

As for local nightlife, smaller hangouts like Willis Show Bar and the Old Miami in Cass Corridor, Danny's Irish Pub in Ferndale plus several bars in Hamtramck and Corktown plan to stay open. And although the Magic Stick had to cancel its sold-out punk show Friday night, the Garden Bowl bar and bowling alley and pizza stand Sgt. Pepperoni's remain open.

Small clubs like the Magic Bag in Ferndale and Marble Bar in Detroit are both closed until further notice. Founders Brewing Co. announced Friday afternoon it has closed its Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms until April 5.

For those looking to relax, some salons and spas remain open. Motor City Float in Clawson sent an email to customers offering $50 floats all month. The spa is promoting floating — being submerged in a tank of room-temperature water treated with magnesium-rich Epsom salts for 60-90 minutes — relieves stress, which can be helpful to immune system strength.

Most restaurants remain open, with several offering curbside pickup in addition to regular carry out and delivery. Eateries are also spacing out tables so guests are farther away from one another.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/13/clubs-bars-restaurants-and-movie-theaters-whats-open-and-what-isnt/5042871002/