Las Vegas – Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

Contortionists perform during the Cirque du Soleil KOOZA on Feb. 14, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Hannah Peters, Getty Images)

The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are “Ö” at the Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New Yoek and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are cancelled.

