Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Monday morning closing all gyms and fitness centers through Mar. 30.

In addition to gyms and a wide range of public accommodations including restaurants, bars, libraries, casinos and museums, the order also specifically shutters recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios and spas.

At Royal Oak Gym, manager and owner Matt Brimer is philosophical.

"It leaves me kind of upset and bummed," he said, "but nothing much I can do. No point getting too mad about it."

The governor's order mandates affected businesses close by 3 p.m. Mon., Mar. 16, but Brimer says that hasn't stopped people from coming beforehand.

"We've got about 15 people here right now," he said just before noon.

In some respects, gyms and fitness centers find themselves in a better position than restaurants, for example, since health facilities often rely on memberships, rather than a pay-as-you-go system. At Royal Oak Gym, Brimer estimates they've got about 1,000 members, though also take walk-ins who pay a daily rate.

The membership model, which accounts for the majority of his clients, "might shield some" owners from the worst impacts of a shut-down, he said. Most of Royal Oak Gym's members, he adds, are on monthly memberships.

Asked whether he thinks he'll actually be able to reopen April 1, Brimer said, "I sure hope so."

