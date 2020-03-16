The planned March 28 show at the Fox has been shuffled to June 6; tix will be honored at new date

Gregory Porter and Ledisi's planned March 28 concert at Detroit's Fox Theatre has been rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as the live music industry — along with most of the country — has been put on hold.

Ledisi performs "How I Got Over" during a tribute to the late singer Aretha Franklin at the American Music Awards. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The concert will be postponed until June 6, promoters announced Monday.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

For further ticket inquiries, venue operators ask fans to reach out to the point of purchase.

