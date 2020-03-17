Fans should hold on to tickets until further notice, promoters say

The Rolling Stones have been halted.

The immortal rock and rollers have postponed their "No Filter" North American tour, including their June 10 show at Ford Field.

Musicians Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Aug.1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour," the band said in a statement. "We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information, promoters said in a statement.

The Stones tour is the latest to be grounded in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entertainment industry to a halt.

The Ford Field show is one of six major stadium concerts that was planned to hit downtown Detroit this summer, and the first to be postponed due to the unfolding health crisis.

Comerica Park concerts from Billy Joel (July 10) and Guns N' Roses (July 11), Green Day (Aug. 19) and Mötley Crüe have not been affected, nor has the Aug. 15 Ford Field Kenny Chesney concert.

