Trapped at home by the coronavirus scare, tired of the TV and longing for something constructive to do?

Wayne State University Press is eager to help. Through May 1, they're slashing prices 40% on all their titles, and will ship for free.

Think of this as your opportunity to bone up on Detroit history and lore, one of the Press' strengths.

Wayne State University Press is taking 40 percent off the price of all its books, including "Greetings from Detroit." (Photo: Wayne State University Press)

Books you might consider include architectural titles like "Yamasaki in Detroit: The Search for Serenity," "Designing Detroit: Wirt Rowland and the Rise of American Architecture," or "Guardians of Detroit," a close study of the city's impressive architectural sculpture.

Alternately, you might look at "Greetings from Detroit: Historic Postcards from the Motor City" or "A People's Atlas of Detroit," a study of social movements in the city.

