It just keeps going.

Broadway in Detroit, which stages shows at the Fisher Theatre and other downtown venues, announced Thursday that it is canceling its spring season.

Neither "The Last Ship" or "The Color Purple," scheduled for mid-April respectively at the Detroit Opera House and Music Hall, will take the stage.

Broadway in Detroit, which stages shows at the Fisher Theatre and other venues, has canceled its spring season. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges)

Those who used credit or debit cards will be automatically credited for the ticket cost. People who paid with checks will receive a refund.

If you bought your tickets at the Fisher Theatre box office, return them in person or mail, being sure to include your full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to: Fisher Theatre Box Office, Show Refund, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit.

No third-party sales, however, will be compensated.

In like manner, Detroit Symphony Orchestra performances through May 10 have been canceled or rescheduled.

All ticket holders will be contacted by email with their options for ticket refunds or exchanges, as well as information on how to turn the ticket into a donation to the nonprofit orchestra.

Music lovers needn't go on a starvation diet, however -- you can access past performances for free with DSO Replay at dso.org/replay.

Questions? Call (313) 576-5111.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/19/broadway-detroit-cancels-spring-shows-dso-goes-dark-till-may-10-detroit-symphony/2881227001/