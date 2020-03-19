Detroit — Two more touring stage productions have been canceled out of concern for the coronavirus.

Broadway in Detroit announced Thursday that "The Last Ship," scheduled for April 22–26 at the Detroit Opera House, and "The Color Purple," April 21-26 at Music Hall, have been scrubbed "in accordance with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-9 to temporarily close theaters and other public venues."

Two other productions had already been canceled — the highly anticipated "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Fisher Theatre March 25-April 5, and "Fiddler on the Roof," whose six-day run ended after two shows at the Fisher in mid-March.

Buy Photo Broadway in Detroit announced Thursday that "The Last Ship," scheduled for April 22–26 at the Detroit Opera House, and "The Color Purple," April 21-26 at Music Hall, have been scrubbed "in accordance with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-9 to temporarily close theaters and other public venues." (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The announcement regarding "Dear Evan Hansen" said that Broadway in Detroit "hopes to announce dates for a future engagement."

The promoter said ticket buyers via Ticketmaster or from Fisher Theatre subscription or group sales will receive refunds to the card used for the purchase, or by check if no card was used.

Tickets purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can be returned there for a refund, or mailed to Fisher Theatre Box Office, Show Refund, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit 48202.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/19/last-ship-color-purple-canceled-coronavirus-broadway-in-detroit/2879275001/