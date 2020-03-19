The Detroit rapper is the latest celeb to face the heat on the popular web series

Big Sean does his best to withstand the heat on the latest episode of "Hot Ones," which premiered online Thursday.

In the episode, which features celebrities discussing their lives and careers while munching on increasingly hot servings of chicken wings, the Detroit rapper discusses his rise from a telemarketer in Detroit to becoming a superstar rapper signed with Kanye West.

Big Sean on "Hot Ones." (Photo: Complex Networks/ First We Feast)

Regarding West, Big Sean calls him "forever a brother, no matter how much we talk or don't talk."

Big Sean, born Sean Anderson, also discusses coronavirus, which was beginning to take hold as the episode was taped.

"I was definitely looking forward to Coachella being now. I was very excited for that, (but) I understand, you've gotta be safe," says Sean, who is booked to perform at this year's festival.

Regarding cleanliness, "I've been wiping down my seats on my plane," he says. "I've been a germaphobe. I've been doing that before corona."

Early on he gives a shout out to Detroit's Sweetwater Tavern, his favorite local wing spot.

Sean Evans and Big Sean on "Hot Ones." (Photo: Instagram)

In the episode, host Sean Evans says Sean's fifth studio album, "Detroit 2," is set to be released "very soon."

Previous episodes of "Hot Ones," now in its 11th season, have featured stars such as Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, Kristen Stewart and Ashton Kutcher.

