Need a White Stripes record, or any other valuables from the Third Man treasure trove? Just pick up the phone

Jack White's Third Man Records is innovating in the face of the coronavirus shutdown.

Third Man has announced the launch of its Third Man Delivery Service, curbside pick-up and appointment-only shopping services, for collectors who need their Third Man fix in this time of social distancing.

Buy Photo Jack White at the Third Man Records store in Detroit's Cass Corridor. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Starting today, Third Man will deliver or set aside for customers products such as LPs, books, magazines or whatever other Third Man goodies it sells in its Cass Corridor shop.

Those that need to get out of the house can also take advantage of the store's 30-minute shopping appointments. From 1-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday, groups of six or less can visit the Third Man store and browse the aisles. Stores will be sanitized in between appointments, according to the company.

Additionally, staffs will follow CDC guidelines while preparing orders for pick-up and delivery service, according to a release.

Detroit customers can call (313) 209-5205 to set up their delivery, pick-up or shopping experience. The same services will be offered at Third Man's Nashville location.

"Third Man looks forward to helping you grow your collection and expand your horizons during this shelter-in-place," the company said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued support now and always, and they wish good health to all of their fans, friends, and families."

Third Man's Cass Corridor location opened in Nov. 2015. Its vinyl pressing facilities followed in Feb. 2017.

