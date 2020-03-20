Refunds for the band's tour, including a shelved Little Caesars Arena date, available at point of purchase

The Zac Brown Band was the first major act to postpone its Detroit concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it's the first major act to cancel that tour altogether.

The band announced its decision to not go forward with its tour dates for the remainder of 2020 via social media on Friday.

"We are deeply disappointed this has happened, touring is our life blood and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job," the band said in a statement. "Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

The statement continued, "the sooner we all do our part, the sooner we can get past this," and urged those not taking the situation seriously to "wake up." "The longer you wait to self-isolate, the longer entire communities will be out of work and the longer it will take for our country to recover."

Zac Brown Band was originally slated to play Little Caesars Arena on March 14.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase; those who bought tickets via Ticketmaster will have their money refunded automatically.

"We believe we can all overcome this together," the statement read. "As soon as it's safe, we'll see you back out on the road again. Until then, stay safe, healthy and do your part."

