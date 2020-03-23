Show will stream online on April 19

The Detroit Music Awards will go on in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, but it will do so online.

Organizers announced Monday that this year's 29th annual show will stream online on April 19, and will include award presentations and live performances. More details, including performance lineup and streaming location, will be announced in the near future, according to a statement from the awards committee.

Detroit native Victoria Reed performs at the Detroit Music Awards Friday. (Photo: Cory Ingram)

"Like other events that have changed their plans in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we did not make this decision lightly or hurriedly," organizers said in a statement. "The DMAs have been an anticipated part of Detroit's cultural calendar every year since 1992 and has brought international attention to our local music community. But while monitoring the developing situation it is clear that calling off the live ceremony is not only the right thing to do, but the only thing to do."

The DMAs plans to honor this year's special awards recipients — Uncle Kracker, the Velvelettes and the Detroit Youth Choir — at next year's DMAs.

The DMA Blues Showcase event, which was scheduled for April 2 at Westland's Token Lounge, has been postponed to a later date TBA.

Refunds for tickets sold to the April 19 live event at the Fillmore Detroit will be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticket holders can also choose to use their tickets for the 2021 DMA ceremony.

More info and updates will be posted on the DMA website, www.detroitmusicawards.net, and on the awards show's social channels.

