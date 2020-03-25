A release date for the set, the Detroit rapper's fifth album, has not been announced

Big Sean has announced his upcoming fifth album will be titled "Detroit 2."

No release date has been announced for the project, but a trailer for the album was released Wednesday, the Detroit rapper's 32nd birthday.

Sean Anderson, known as Big Sean, answers questions from the media following a ceremony to inaugurate the Sean Anderson Foundation Production Studio at the Dauch Boys and Girls Club, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News) (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

"Detroit. It's home. But I feel like it's more than just a city. It's for real a mentality," he says at the opening of the video clip. Watch below:

The set follows Big Sean's last studio album, 2017's "I Decided."

The "2" in the title presumably makes the album a sequel of sorts to Big Sean's 2012 mixtape, "Detroit."

The album had previously been teased to coincide with Big Sean's appearance at this year's Coachella Festival, which was set for April 10-12 before getting pushed back to October in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Guess I got a good deadline for the new album now?" Sean tweeted when the lineup was announced in January.

The set was teased in 2019 with the release of the singles "Overtime," "Single Again" and "Bezerk"; no word yet on if those songs will make the track listing for "Detroit 2."

A video for "Single Again" was filmed in downtown Detroit last May. The video was released in July.

"It feels like a whole new energy in the city, you know. It's inspiring to watch, to the point it inspired me to go harder than ever," Sean says in the video trailer. "It's like the phoenix rising out the ashes, you know?"

Last week, the title of the album was teased during Big Sean's appearance on the web series "Hot Ones."

