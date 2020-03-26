Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to stream Friday dance party to ease quarantine blues
From 4-8 p.m. Friday, log on to the venue's old school virtual dance party
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hosting a dance party on Friday that you don't have to leave your house to attend.
The Detroit riverfront amphitheatre, the former Chene Park, will host an online dance party that "attendees" — that's you, from wherever you choose to log in — can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.
"These are very challenging times for the country and the world," venue reps said in a statement. "Recognizing we are all in this together, since folks can’t come to The Aretha, we’re bringing The Aretha to you."
From 4-8 p.m. Friday, Detroit's DJ Kutz will spin a four-hour set of old school R&B, '90s hip-hop, club bangers and more, according to a release. The set will be streamed on the Aretha's Instagram page.
As the world at large has been placed on hold as the coronavirus spreads, online dance parties have become a popular distraction, with D-Nice's routinely drawing more than 100,000 viewers for his popular Instagram Live sets.
