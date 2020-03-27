No makeup date has been announced for the show, part of Waters' 'This Is Not a Drill' tour

Roger Waters is the latest artist to postpone his concert tour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Pink Floyd star has shelved his upcoming tour, including a July 14 date at Little Caesars Arena, venue officials announced Friday.

Roger Waters performs 'Deja Vu', one of the songs from his new album 'Is This the Life We Really Want?'. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

"The bad news is: I've had to postpone my tour until next year," Waters said in a statement. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it's worth it."

A new date for the show has not been announced. Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

The coronavirus pandemic has effectively shut down the concert industry, with touring grinding to a halt.

Waters' "This is Not a Drill" tour was due to kick off July 8 in Pittsburgh.

Waters, 76, described the tour to Rolling Stone last year as "no-holds-barred." “It’ll be a new show," he said. "My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

The show was set to be Waters' first Metro Detroit visit since a 2017 concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

