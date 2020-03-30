Canceled, postponed and rescheduled concerts and events: A running list
Is your event still happening? Check here for dates affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Right now, the show can't go on.
Here is a running list of concerts and other live events that have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
CANCELED, POSTPONED AND RESCHEDULED DATES
In addition to all shows through April 13, the following performances have been announced as canceled or postponed by the venue. Refunds may be available at the point of purchase, or may be automatically refunded if shows cannot be rescheduled. Check with each venue directly for refund policy.
Little Big Town, Fox Theatre, March 12; rescheduled for Oct. 1
Entre Nos 2020 Live Tour Sponsored by HBO, Majestic Theatre, March 12; rescheduled for Aug. 13
Zac Brown Band, Little Caesars Arena, March 14; canceled
The Wonder Years, Majestic Theatre, March 14; rescheduled for July 11
Lost Dog Street Band, Majestic Theatre, March 15; rescheduled for June 10
Motor City Blues Festival featuring Bobby Rush, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 14, rescheduled for Oct. 16
Yo Gotti and the CMG Family, DaBaby, Kash Doll and Kevin Gates, Little Caesars Arena, March 15; rescheduled for May 20
MasterChef Junior Live!, Fox Theatre; March 19; no new date announced
Blake Shelton, Little Caesars Arena, March 21; postponed until spring 2021
Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry, Fox Theatre, March 21; rescheduled for Oct. 3
Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23; no new date announced
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Fisher Theatre, March 25-April 5; no new date announced
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27; rescheduled for March 27, 2021
Lane 8, Majestic Theatre, March 27; rescheduled for Aug. 21
Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, March 28; rescheduled to June 6
Liquid Stranger, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 2; no new date announced
“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4; no new date announced
Big Gigantic, Masonic Temple, April 4; canceled
Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5; rescheduled for April 2, 2021
Salman Khan, Masonic Temple, April 5; no new date announced
The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie, Little Caesars Arena, April 18; postponed to June 28
Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen, Saint Andrews Hall, April 21; rescheduled for Sept. 9
“The Color Purple,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 21-26; no new date announced
“The Last Ship” starring Sting, Detroit Opera House, April 22-26; no new date announced
Jay Leno at Forgotten Harvest’s 28th annual Comedy Night, Fox Theatre, April 23; no new date announced
Chris Tucker, Fox Theatre, April 24; rescheduled for July 17
Theresa Caputo, Fox Theatre, April 26; rescheduled for Oct. 15
Dead Can Dance, Masonic Temple, April 28; postponed to 2021
Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2; postponed to 2021, dates TBA
“Trolls Live!,” Fox Theatre, May 1-3; rescheduled for Oct. 8-10
David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8; rescheduled for Jan. 19, 2021
Ladies Night Out Comedy tour feat. Nene Leakes, Adele Givens, Kym Whitley, B Simone, Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, Janelle James, Masonic Temple, May 8; no new date announced
Five Finger Death Punch, Little Caesars Arena, May 12; rescheduled for Nov. 8
Pod Save America, Masonic Temple, May 15; no new date announced
Joywave, Majestic Theatre, May 20; rescheduled for Aug. 18
Rufus Du Sol, Masonic Temple, May 22; no new date announced
Bikini Kill, Royal Oak Music Theatre, May 23; no new date announced
Movement Festival, Hart Plaza, May 23-25; rescheduled for Sept. 11-13
JoJo, May 28, Saint Andrew's Hall; rescheduled for Dec. 6
Trey Anastasio, Royal Oak Music Theatre, June 2; canceled
The Rolling Stones, Ford Field, June 10; no new date announced
99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Rascal Flatts, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 12; rescheduled for Aug. 28
A.R. Rahman, Fox Theatre, June 21; no new date announced
Roger Waters, Little Caesars Arena, July 14; postponed until 2021
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments