Right now, the show can't go on. 

Here is a running list of concerts and other live events that have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

CANCELED, POSTPONED AND RESCHEDULED DATES

In addition to all shows through April 13, the following performances have been announced as canceled or postponed by the venue. Refunds may be available at the point of purchase, or may be automatically refunded if shows cannot be rescheduled. Check with each venue directly for refund policy. 

Little Big Town, Fox Theatre, March 12; rescheduled for Oct. 1

Entre Nos 2020 Live Tour Sponsored by HBO, Majestic Theatre, March 12; rescheduled for Aug. 13

Zac Brown Band, Little Caesars Arena, March 14; canceled

The Wonder Years, Majestic Theatre, March 14; rescheduled for July 11

Lost Dog Street Band, Majestic Theatre, March 15; rescheduled for June 10

Motor City Blues Festival featuring Bobby Rush, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 14, rescheduled for Oct. 16

Yo Gotti and the CMG Family, DaBaby, Kash Doll and Kevin Gates, Little Caesars Arena, March 15; rescheduled for May 20

MasterChef Junior Live!, Fox Theatre; March 19; no new date announced

Blake Shelton, Little Caesars Arena, March 21; postponed until spring 2021 

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry, Fox Theatre, March 21; rescheduled for Oct. 3

Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23; no new date announced

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Fisher Theatre, March 25-April 5; no new date announced

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27; rescheduled for March 27, 2021

Lane 8, Majestic Theatre, March 27; rescheduled for Aug. 21

Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, March 28; rescheduled to June 6

Liquid Stranger, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 2; no new date announced

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4; no new date announced

Big Gigantic, Masonic Temple, April 4; canceled 

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5; rescheduled for April 2, 2021

Salman Khan, Masonic Temple, April 5; no new date announced 

The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie, Little Caesars Arena, April 18; postponed to June 28

Trevor Hall & Brett Dennen, Saint Andrews Hall, April 21; rescheduled for Sept. 9

“The Color Purple,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 21-26; no new date announced

“The Last Ship” starring Sting, Detroit Opera House, April 22-26; no new date announced

Jay Leno at Forgotten Harvest’s 28th annual Comedy Night, Fox Theatre, April 23; no new date announced

Chris Tucker, Fox Theatre, April 24; rescheduled for July 17 

Theresa Caputo, Fox Theatre, April 26; rescheduled for Oct. 15

Dead Can Dance, Masonic Temple, April 28; postponed to 2021

Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2; postponed to 2021, dates TBA

    “Trolls Live!,” Fox Theatre, May 1-3; rescheduled for Oct. 8-10

    David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8; rescheduled for Jan. 19, 2021

    Ladies Night Out Comedy tour feat. Nene Leakes, Adele Givens, Kym Whitley, B Simone, Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, Janelle James, Masonic Temple, May 8; no new date announced

    Five Finger Death Punch, Little Caesars Arena, May 12; rescheduled for Nov. 8

    Pod Save America, Masonic Temple, May 15; no new date announced 

    Joywave, Majestic Theatre, May 20; rescheduled for Aug. 18

    Rufus Du Sol, Masonic Temple, May 22; no new date announced

    Bikini Kill, Royal Oak Music Theatre, May 23; no new date announced

    Movement Festival, Hart Plaza, May 23-25; rescheduled for Sept. 11-13

    JoJo, May 28, Saint Andrew's Hall; rescheduled for Dec. 6

    Trey Anastasio, Royal Oak Music Theatre, June 2; canceled  

    The Rolling Stones, Ford Field, June 10; no new date announced

    99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Rascal Flatts, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 12; rescheduled for Aug. 28

    A.R. Rahman, Fox Theatre, June 21; no new date announced

    Roger Waters, Little Caesars Arena, July 14; postponed until 2021

