Huntington Woods native will host special, airing at 7 p.m. Monday

"Frozen" and "Veronica Mars" star Kristen Bell has teamed up with Nickelodeon for a special on how kids can cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Huntington Woods native will host "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall," an hour-long special that will address the questions and concerns of kids during the COVID-19 crisis.

In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)

The special which will air at 7 p.m. Monday on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nickelodeon's on-demand and YouTube channels.

"It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected," Bell, 39, tells Entertainment Weekly.

"I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time," she said.

Among those set to appear on the special are Bell's "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad, "SNL's" Kenan Thompson and his former "Nick" partner Kel Mitchell, and health experts Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

