Motor City Comic Con, which was set to unfold May 15-17, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by organizers Monday.

A makeup date was not announced.

Alice Cooper was set to appear at Motor City Comic Con in May. (Photo: Motor City Comic Con)

Attendees who bought tickets, autographs, VIP passes, photo ops and more will receive a full refund within seven to 10 business days, organizers said. Artists and vendors will receive funds for spaces that were purchased at the three-day event.

This year's event was set to feature appearances by Alice Cooper, Freddie Prinze Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Mick Foley, Mario Lopez, Matthew Lillard, Meat Loaf, Rachael Leigh Cook and more.

New dates, tickets sales and guest announcements will be updated on Motor City Comic Con's social media channels, according to organizers.

